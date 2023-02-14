Senior Benon Brattebo of the Eden Prairie High boys Nordic skiing team won the individual championship in the Section 2 Meet Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Park. The Eagles are the section team champions.
Eden Prairie girls
The Nordic girls skiing team from Eden Prairie qualified for state with senior Courtney Fussy placing second and senior Mila Finch taking fifth.
Logan Drevlow
Hopkins eighth-grader Logan Drevlow took third place in Section 6 boys Nordic skiing Feb. 6 at land Lake Reserve in West Bloomington.
Nina Fedje
Junior Nina Fedje of the Minnetonka High girls Nordic skiing team placed third in the Section 2 Meet Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Vincent Hillesheim
Senior forward Vincent Hillesheim of the Hopkins High boys basketball team scored 20 points and controlled the boards Feb. 7 in a 92-69 victory over Eden Prairie
Boden Kapke
Holy Family Catholic’s boys basketball team swarmed Southwest Christian 109-69 Feb. 7 with Boden Kapke scoring 35 points.
Grayson Okoronkwo
Blake School’s boys basketball standout Grayson Okoronkwo scored 28 points Feb. 7 in the Bears’ 93-50 win over Twin Cities Academy.
Andy Stefonowicz
Junior point guard Andy Stefonowicz continued his streak of 20 plus point games as the Minnetonka boys basketball team defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 73-57. Stefonowicz finished with 21 points.
Tonka Alpine boys
Minnetonka High Alpine skiing seniors Stephen Reddington and JD Landstrom led the defending state champion Skippers to the Section 5 title at Wild Mountain Feb. 7. Reddington finished third individually and Landstrom placed fifth.
