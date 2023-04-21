Minnetonka girls fastpitch softball catcher Zariya Anderson hit a tape-measure home run to lead the Skippers in a 12-0 win over Minneapolis Southwest on opening day at Minnetonka’s Legacy Field.
Lucy Hiller
Minnetonka High’s girls track and field team won the first Lake Conference dual meet of the outdoor season against Wayzata April 12 with senior Lucy Hiller winning the long jump and the triple jump and finishing second in the 200-meter dash.
Sydney Drevlow
Hopkins girls track star Sydney Drevlow opened the outdoor season with a win in the 1600-meter run in a dual meet against Eden Prairie April 11 at the Hopkins High Stadium track. The sophomore runner posted a time of 5:06.74 to win her race by more than a minute. Drevlow also took a leg on the Royals’ winning 4x400-meter relay that included Charlotte Li, Brynn Etzell and Mya Burgess.
Bre Kinney
The Minnetonka High girls fastpitch softball team opened the season with a 12-0 victory over Minneapolis Southwest May 12 at Legacy Field. Minnetonka pitcher Bre Kinney tossed a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Zeal Kuku
Minnetonka High girls track sophomore Zeal Kuku won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as the Skippers opened the 2023 outdoor season with a victory April 12 at Wayzata. The final score of the Lake opener was 127-19..
Nick Thompson
Eden Prairie second baseman Nick Thompson led off the top of the first inning with a triple and scored the first run of the game in the Eagles’ 6-4 baseball loss to Minnetonka April 12 at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.
