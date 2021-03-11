Leah Bosch

Incredible work in goal by Leah Bosch helped the Hopkins/St. Louis Park Royals to a 4-2 girls hockey win over Hastings March 4. Bosch stopped 40 of 42 shots on net.

Paige Bueckers

The McDonalds All-American guard from Hopkins is having a brilliant first season at the University of Connecticut. She recently had her career high of 32 points in a win over St. John’s. Bueckers has been named Big East Freshman of the Year and Big East Player of the Year for 2021.

Jalen Cain

A 17-point scoring night from Minnetonka guard Jalen Cain was not enough to carry the Skippers in a 74-51 Lake Conference boys basketball loss March 2 at Edina.

Conor Junker

The Hopkins High boys hockey team defeated Bloomington Kennedy 6-2 March 4 with Conor Junker scoring the first two goals and later adding an assist.

Ki’ani Lockett

Minnetonka High’s girls basketball guard went on a personal mini-run to key the Skippers’ 64-59 Lake Conference victory over St. Michael-Albertville March 4 at Minnetonka’s West Gym. Lockett finished with 16 points.

Olivia Olson

Benilde-St. Margaret’s High’s girls basketball team lost to Holy Angels 68-60 March 4 despite 28 points from the Red Knights’ Olson.

Miles Smith

Junior guard Miles Smith of the Eden Prairie High boys basketball team scored 20 points March 2 in the Eagles’ 71-60 loss to No. 1-ranked Wayzata.

Jack Thomson

Breck School boys hockey goaltender Jack Thompson made 25 saves on 26 shots as the Mustangs defeated St. Paul Johnson 5-1 March 4.

