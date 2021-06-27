Adam Bravo

The Excelsior Junior Legion I baseball team beat Buffalo 13-11 with Adam Bravo driving in four runs and going three-for-five.

Mike Davis

The Minnetonka Millers defeated the Northwest Orioles 9-8 in a Riverview Amateur League baseball game June 20 at Veterans Field. Mike Davis led the Millers’ attack by going three-for-four with four RBIs. His hits were two doubles and a home run. Davis went two-for-five with a pair of RBIs in the Millers’ 6-0 victory over Edina.

Sam Duffing

Hopkins High’s senior hurdler left his mark in the State Class AA Boys Track Meet by scoring 22 individual points with a first place in the 300 hurdles and a second place in the 110s.

Joey Flom

The Eden Prairie Legion baseball team picked up an impressive 12-5 win over Prior Lake at Round Lake Park. Joey Flom led the Eagles with a two-for-three night that included three runs scored and an RBI.

Will Foster

Eden Prairie High’s senior boys lacrosse captain Will Foster led all Lake Conference players with 84 points on 51 goals and 33 assists. He added an All-Lake Conference berth in lacrosse to the one that he won in basketball.

Jack Mausser

Hopkins American Legion catcher Jake Mausser went four-for-four with a run scored and a run batted in as the Flyers won 7-0 over Omaha Skutt June 24 on their road trip to Nebraska.

Americo Sculati

In the second game of a baseball doubleheader against Omaha Skutt June 24, Hopkins Flyers Legion righthander Americo Sculati pitched a one-hitter for a 3-1 victory.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments