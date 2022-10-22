John Boberg
Junior defensive tackle John Boberg put the Minnetonka High football team on the path to victory over Roseville when he recovered a fumble in the end zone for the first touchdown. The final score was 37-0.
Sebastian
Bocanegra-Lima
Senior forward Sebastian Bocanegra-Lima of the Eden Prairie High boys soccer team scored the Eagles’ only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Edina in the Section 2AAA finals Oct. 18 at Prior Lake High School.
Terae Dunn
In Eden Prairie’s 35-14 football win over Stillwater Oct. 19, Terae Dunn carried the ball eight times for 76 yards. The Eagles finished the game with 307 rushing yards.
Roman Johnson
Minnetonka junior halfback Roman Johnson gained 111 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns as the Skippers romped to a 37-0 victory over Roseville Oct. 19 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium.
Myra Moorjani
Former Eden Prairie girls soccer forward Myra Moorjani finished her first season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with three goals and one assist. The Bulldogs posted an overall record of 6-6-3.
Skipper Tennis
Minnetonka High girls tennis players dominated Section 2AA individual tournament play last week. Seniors Kelsey Phillips and Sarah Shahbaz finished 1-2 in singles, while the Skipper doubles teams comprised of Meghan Jurgens with Karina Elvestrom and Emilija Medzuikaite with Maddie Prondzinski were also 1-2.
Milos Spasojevic
Junior quarterback Milos Spasojevic led the Minnetonka High football team to a 37-0 victory over Roseville Oct. 19. He passed for 177 yards and one touchdown as the Skippers finished the regular season 5-3.
Tyler Walden
Four touchdowns by senior running back Tyler Walden helped the Eden Prairie High football team win a 35-14 decision Oct. 19 at Stillwater. Walden’s rushing total was 121 yards on 21 carries.
