With the dual meet portion of the 2019-20 season winding down, the Wayzata High boys aquatics team scored a 105-81 victory over St. Michael-Albertville.
The Trojans opened the meet with a first place in the 200-yard medley relay. Casey Stowe, Will Nguyen, Ian Taraszewski and Gui Argenta posted a time of 1:41.71.
Wayzata’s Matt Gendreau won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.64 with second place going to Joe Spitalnick of STMA.
Elijah Christenson of STMA won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:59.78. Wayzata’s Adam Liu and Ethan Li placed second and third.
Ezra Dickerson of the Knights won the 50 freestyle, but then Wayzata came back to win diving with Ethan Wheeler.
Nick Kale of Wayzata won the 100 butterfly in 56.36. Second place went to Jaden Herman of STMA in 59.02.
Christenson of STMA won the 100 freestyle with Kieran Hark of Wayzata placing second. Wayzata placed 1-2 in the 500 freestyle with Ilya Johnson swimming 5:06.43 for first and Nguyen taking second in 5:13.32.
STMA won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.17. Wayzata finished second in 1:36.08 with the foursome of Argenta, Caden Hou, Liu and Jack Wilson.
Stowe continued his unbeaten streak in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.37, and then Kale won the 100 breaststroke in 58.62.
Wayzata wrapped up the victory with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Argenta, Nguyen, Stowe and Taraszewski swam 3:20.76. The Trojans added a third place in the relay with Gendreau, Ilya Johnson, Kevin Dai and Jackson Maroon.
