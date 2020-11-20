Eden Prairie captains

Eden Prairie football captains Cade Kramer (80), David Warren-Mitchell and Justice Sullivan (11) take possession of the section championship trophy after a 21-7 victory over Prior Lake. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Statistics favored Eden Prairie in the Eagles’ 21-7 football playoff win over Prior Lake Friday night.

Even though he was affected by a hamstring injury, Eden Prairie’s star halfback Johnny Hartle rushed for 209 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 19 yards.

Dan Knudsen added to EP’s 320-yard rushing total with four carries for 36 yards and a touchdown. Tyler George rushed three times for 25 yards.

Coach Mike Grant’s Eagles had 399 total yards to 238 for the Lakers.

Eagle quarterback David Warren-Mitchell passed for 79 yards and Cade Kramer led in receptions with three for 18 yards.

Another key stat in Eden Prairie’s favor was the first-down total. The Eagles had 18 to 12 for the Lakers.

