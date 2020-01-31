SPAM FC dinner

SPAM FC, the non-profit co-ed soccer club based in St. Louis Park, will host its fourth annual scholarship dinner from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the St. Louis Park Rec Center Banquet Room.

Tickets are $75 and include buffet-style Cambodian and Balkan food and a dinner gift (SPAM FC pint glass or coffee mug). Last year they distributed more than $20,000 to 17 scholarship recipients, which was presented during the dinner to select graduating high school seniors and current college students to assist with college expenses, build community centers locally and abroad and grow youth participation in soccer. Info: spamfc.com 

Little League baseball

St. Louis Park Little League registration is open for kids ages 7-12. Save $25 by registering by Jan. 31. Winter clinics are on-going at the St. Louis Park High School Fieldhouse, Feb. 1 with machine-pitch at 3-4 p.m. and kid-pitch 4-5 p.m. Info: slplittleleague.com

Support HYHA 

Three area businesses host bingo with funds raised to benefit Hopkins Youth Hockey Association including Tuttle’s in Hopkins Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; JJ’s Clubhouse in Golden Valley from 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mainstreet Bar and Grill in downtown Hopkins from 2-4 p.m. Saturdays.

