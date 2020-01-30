Mary Zavoral

The BSM sophomore picked up her team-leading 16th goal of the season during a 3-1 win over Chaska/Chanhassen Saturday. The win gives the Red Knights their third straight Metro West Conference title.

McCabe Dvorak

The Park junior forward had a hat trick plus an assist in Thursday’s 7-1 win at Kennedy. He has seven goals over the last five games. For the season he has 28 points on 19 goals in 18 games. He shares the goals lead with Avery Pittman.

Sam Berry

The SLP junior defenseman had a goal and three assists during Thursday’s win over Kennedy. In 17 games, Berry has 24 points and is second on team with 20 assists.

Raegan Alexander

The Park junior is averaging over 16 points per game including wins over Chanhassen (22 points) and Jefferson (21 points). She had eight points in a 77-39 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s then 14 points in a 64-53 loss to Chaska on Jan. 24.

Patience Williams

The BSM junior had a season-high 28 points in a 74-70 overtime loss at Orono on Jan. 23.  

Mimi Kniser

The St. Louis Park junior Nordic skier led the Orioles with a third place overall finish at the Metro West Conference classic meet at Elm Creek Park Reserver Jan. 24. She finished in 18:35.4 while teammate Hanna Wilsey was fourth overall in 18:37.7 and the Orioles were second as a team, one point ahead of Bloomington. 

