Betsy Aldrich

Woodhill Country Club amateur golfer Betsy Aldrich shot an 83 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine to earn first alternate honors in U.S. Senior Women’s Open qualifying.

Van Holmgren

Former Wayzata High golfer Van Holmgren has qualified to play in the U.S. Amateur Tournament this summer. He shot rounds of 72 and 66 in regional qualifying at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course. Holmgren shot a 6-under-par 30 for his final nine holes of the tourney to make the cut.

Trey Fessler

Sundance golfer Trey Fessler teamed with Sophia Yoemans of Mississippi National to place second in the Minnesota Golf Association’s Mixed Amateur Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. The pair had rounds of 64 and 67 in the two-day event.

Ben Frazzini

University of St. Thomas golfer Ben Frazzini, a Medina resident and graduate of Wayzata High School, has been named to the PING All-Central Region golf team for 2021. Frazzini helped St. Thomas to tenth place at nationals. He also made the 16-player all-region team in his sophomore season.

Wyatt Nelson

Nelson pitched a three-hitter for the Minnetonka Millers in an 11-1 win over St. Louis Park in Riverview Amateur League baseball July 15. The win put Minnetonka in first place.

Noah Regan

The Wayzata Junior Legion baseball team defeated Burnsville 12-5 July 11 with Noah Regan going three-for-four and driving in three runs.

Tyler Schell

Second baseman Tyler Schell went three-for-four and drove in three runs in the Hamel Hawks’ town team baseball win over East Grand Forks. The final score was 10-0.

Tags

Load comments