Ryan Andor

Edina transfer Ryan Andor scored his first boys hockey goal as an Eden Prairie Eagle during a 10-3 rout of The Blake School Dec. 9.

Bradley Frisch

Eden Prairie High’s boys basketball team reached the century mark in a 100-74 win Dec. 7 at Burnsville with Bradley Frisch scoring a career-high 22 points.

Ibrahim El-Amin

Minnetonka boys basketball guard Ibrahim El-Amin scored 24 points Dec. 7 as the Skippers raced past Chaska 75-57 at Minnetonka’s West Gym.

Reed Hanus

Minnetonka senior forward Reed Hanus scored a hat trick during the Skippers’ 7-1 boys hockey win over St. Louis Park Dec. 9 at St. Louis Park Rec Center. Two of Hanus’ goals came in the Tonka’s five-goal third period surge.

Ava Lindsay

Minnetonka’s girls hockey team dominated Shakopee with a 50-15 shot advantage in a 6-0 win Dec. 7. Ava Lindsay, a transfer from Breck School, led the Skippers with a pair of goals.

Beau Motzko

Minnetonka High junior Beau Motzko gave his boys hockey teammates a steady performance in goal, stopping 20 of 21 shots, as the Skippers beat St. Louis Park 7-1 Dec. 9.

Maya Nnaji

Hopkins High’s No. 1-ranked girls basketball team made it look easy in an 83-29 win over Eastview Dec. 9 as 6-4 forward Maya Nnaji scored 29 points.

Chiddi Obiazor

Eden Prairie 6-7 junior forward Chiddi Obiazor scored 26 points Dec. 7 in a 100-74 boys basketball win over Burnsville at the Burnsville High gym. Obiazor led the way with 28 points in the Eagles’ second outing, a 91-78 loss Dec. 9.

