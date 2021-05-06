Speed and depth helped the Wayzata High girls track and field team improve to 3-0 in Lake Conference dual meets with a 101-43 win April 30 at Hopkins.
One of the best races of the day for the Trojans was the 4x400-meter relay. Sophomores Teegan Anderson and Abbey Nechanicky teamed with seniors Emilia Arnone and Grace Link for a time of 4:21.24. The Trojans finished almost six seconds ahead of Wayzata’s second team that included sophomores Grace Weber, Grace Mignone and Nora Mickelson and senior Lauren McCollor.
Since the 4x400 was the final event of the meet, the Wayzata girls had time to pose for pictures and talk about their success.
“We have a lot of different combinations we can use for this relay,” Anderson said.
“It was a pretty solid day for all of us,” Link said. “We ran some 800s and 3200s.”
Arnone said, “I see a lot of potential for our team because we have so much depth.”
The runner who put in the most mileage for the Trojans, Nechanicky, ran the 800 and the 3200 in addition to anchoring the winning 4x400 relay Friday afternoon.
Asked how she felt about her action-packed day, she said, “It was fun.”
Anderson won the 800 in a time of 2:23.54. Weber placed third, Link ran fourth and Nechanicky finished fifth.
Laci Provenzano of Hopkins won the 3200 in 11:18.14. Nechanicky finished second, while Elsa Bergman of Hopkins placed third and Wayzata’s Maddie James and Sophie Olmscheid were fourth and fifth.
Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins, one of the best eighth-grade runners in the state, won the 1600 in 5:01.60, her season best. Lily Allison of Wayzata took second place and another Hopkins eighth-grader, Daphne Grobstein placed third.
Wayzata dominated in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Trojan sophomore Mini Jallah won the 100 with a time of 13.13 seconds. Zolia Dabet and Ava Cortright of Wayzata were second and third and Katelynn Young of Hopkins took fourth. Wayzata took the top six places in the 200 with Ava Mateega, Dabet, Cortright, Rose Schaffel, Ramira Ambrose and Brynn Senden.
Hopkins salvaged sprint points with a victory by Grace Burgess in the 400. She ran 1:02.90. Mara Gillem of Wayzata was a close second in 1:03.02 and Young from Hopkins placed third.
Wayzata took nine of the top 10 places in the 800. Teegan Anderson won in 2:15.54 and Drevlow of Hopkins was second in 2:15.54. Weber, Link and Nechanicky rounded out the top five.
Hopkins won big points in the 100-meter hurdles with a 1-2-3 finish from Macee Redman, Yasmin Nachmias and Nokoma Howard. Wayzata rebounded to take the top three places in the 300 hurdles with Allie Barrett, Briana Monahan and Ava Schaffel.
Moving on to the field events, Mara Braun of Wayzata emerged as the top athlete of the day. She won the long jump with a best of 16 feet, 1.5 inches and the triple jump with a best of 33 feet, 6 inches.
Wayzata took second and third places in the long jump with Kendel Vanterpool and Kallie Hughes both landing 15-9. The same two were second and third in the triple jump. The top three in the pole vault, Hopkins’ Sophia Waterman, Wayzata’s Kenzie Jorgensen and Hopkins Annabelle Spears all cleared the bar at 7-6 along with Wayzata’s Mara Prochaska, who was awarded fourth place.
Lauren Leick of Wayzata and Sophia Waterman of Hopkins both went 4-10 in the high jump, with Leick winning for fewer misses along the way. Sophia Calabria of Hopkins took third.
The throws were a strong area for Wayzata. Miranda Travis of the Trojans won the shot put with a best of 37 feet, 10 inches. Teammates Stella Knight and Emma Hawkinson placed second and third. Hawkinson won the discus with a best of 109 feet, 10 inches. Emma Coen-Pesch of Hopkins was second and Travis of Wayzata was third.
