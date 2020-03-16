SPAM FC, the St. Louis Park-based soccer club, continues to grow its philanthropic endeavors through college scholarships to those with a connection to St. Louis Park.
The organization held its annual SPAM FC Celebration Dinner at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center to celebrate the last year, raise funds for the next group of scholarship recipients and honor the current class of scholarship recipients.
Van Hong, co-director of SPAM FC, said the room at the rec center was packed as they enjoyed a buffet dinner including homemade Cambodian and Balkan food while helping raise $22,500.
That is an impressive increase from the first year, 2017 which included about 65 people raising $5,000.
“It was incredible to bring our expanding community together and create such a positive experience together,” Hong said. “Hopefully everyone was able to take home a message of love, support and equality back into their daily life... To have created a platform for people from different walks of life to be together, be part of the ‘spamily’ was such an uplifting and proud moment for all of us on the board [of directors].”
The three speakers included Jesse Abelson, president of Vetiver Solutions shared a message about helping others in need; SPAM FC Person of the Year Luis Miguel Ocampo shared a heartwarming message about love and family and Layla Deeq, one of the scholarship recipients, captivated the audience with her message about equality.
The 2019 SPAM FC Foundation scholarships were announced in October 2019 with 16 very deserving recipients including Deeq, Walter Alvarado, Jonathan Tishiteya, Emma Staszkiewics, Logan Lommel, Jacquelyn Gerhardson, Tu Lor Eh Paw, Cole Beaton, Paul Olubayo, Erik Faessler, Jimmy Barron, Abadi Dedefo, Logan Huber, Sophie Davenport, Matt Gibbson and Henry Aryiku. Gibbons and Aryiku did not receive scholarship money due to NCAA regulations.
SPAM FC hosts events throughout the year to help raise funds for the scholarships including a soccer tournament in June with music and free food. Last year’s tournament was hosted by La Dona Cerveceria in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis brewery hosted a Beer with Benefits event in September.
The soccer club had a very memorable 2019 summer as the Division 1 team captured the league title in the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League while the Division 4 team finished in a top-three spot and will aim for promotion this season.
