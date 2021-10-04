Back at full strength on offense Oct. 1, with quarterback Will Martin returning from an injury, the Minnetonka High football team improved to 4-1 with a 23-20 victory over St. Michael-Albertville.
Advance sales for the game were 5,000 tickets, and many more walked up to buy tickets on game night. That number did not include students, and both schools had large student turnouts, so the attendance may have exceeded 8,000.
“We are definitely finding our identity, and the kids are having fun playing football,” said Minnetonka’s second-year head coach Mark Esch.
A creative playbook helped Esch win two state championships when he coached at Mankato West. Since his arrival at Minnetonka for the start of the 2020 season, he has installed many of the strategies and plays that made West successful
One observer at the Oct. 1 game complimented Esch for playing Mankato West-style offense.
“Now it is Minnetonka offense,” Esch replied.
St. Michael-Albertville too an early 7-0 lead when Carter Bolduc ran straight up the gut for a 40-yard touchdown.
A trick play gave Minnetonka a boost. Running back Jacob McCalla took a handoff from Martin, then pitched the ball back to Joey Gendreau, who found Cade Conzemius behind the defense for a 23-yard touchdown. Gendreau is a former quarterback, who switched to wide receiver at the start of the 2020 season.
Later in the first half, Minnetonka scored on another pass play. Martin hit Gendreau with a 17-yard strike and Keagan Zabilla added the extra point.
The big play of the half, a 93-yard interception return to STMA’s 4 yard line but Tonka defensive back Evan Swenson was a big momentum-changer.
“That was Evan’s second interception of the game and his sixth this season,” Esch noted.
Martin was sacked, taking the Skippers’ touchdown chance away, but Zabilla lined a 39-yard field goal between the uprights, and the half ended with Tonka ahead 16-7.
After a prolonged halftime that featured music, dancing and the introduction of the homecoming court, Minnetonka put another touchdown on the board with Martin throwing a 22-yard pass to Gendreau. Zabilla’s kick padded the lead to 23-7.
St. Michael-Albertville made it a close game by scoring the game’s last two touchdowns. Quarterback Owen Neros scored on a 1-yard sneak. The extra point try was unsuccessful, making the score 23-13,
Sophomore Ryan Kaydea scored on a 22-yard touchdown run for the Knights, but on their next drive, the visitors turned the ball over on downs and Tonka was able to run out the clock.
“It was a game that could have gone either way,” Esch said. “Our first goal was to establish the running game. We don’t have the biggest offensive line, but they’re good. Jack Liwienski is a special kid and we have him playing center.”
Next for the Skippers is a trip to Totino-Grace for a 7 p.m. game Friday, Oct. 8.
Esch was watching film of the Eagles last weekend. If the Skippers play as well as they did for homecoming, chances are good they’ll move to 5-1 with a victory Friday night in Fridley.
(SUN PHOTO BY john sherman)
