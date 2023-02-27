Ava Lindsay
Ava Lindsay, Minnetonka's senior girls hockey forward and captain, played in six State Tournaments during her career.

Every player on the Edina and Minnetonka High girls hockey teams envisioned a showdown for the state Class AA title at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Xcel Energy Center.

There still was an Edina-Minnetonka game that day, but it began 8 hours too early - as the 11 a.m. third-place game.

