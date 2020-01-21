Very few rivalries in Minnesota high school boys hockey can match the intensity of the clashes between Lake Conference powers Edina and Minnetonka.
The rivalry resumes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center. Neither team has the record that it had last year, when Edina finished 27-2-1 and won state and Minnetonka ended up 21-3-3, with two of the three losses to Edina. However, both teams have been on a hot streak in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign. Edina is 9-7-2 overall and Minnetonka is 9-8-0. The Hornets are 2-0-1 in conference play, while Minnetonka is 3-1-0. Eden Prairie (3-0-0) leads the Lake standings.
Edina head coach Curt Giles said, “We know how Minnetonka is. Goldy [head coach Sean Goldsworthy] does a great job over there. They lost a lot of top-end talent [to graduation], but they have come on strong. Even in the ones they’ve lost, they’ve been right in the game.”
The Skippers rally around senior captains Teddy Lagerback at forward and James Miller on defense. Both are three-year starters, who helped Minnetonka win the state Class AA title in 2018.
“We are aware of what Lagerback does for them,” Giles said. “He is a big, strong kid and a great offensive talent. There is no question he is their catalyst.”
Edina warmed up for the Minnetonka test by shutting out Wayzata 4-0 in a Lake Conference game Saturday, Jan. 18, at Braemar Arena. Louden Hogg made 23 saves in Edina’s goal to tip the scales in the Hornets’ favor.
Minnetonka stepped outside Lake Conference play Saturday night with a 5-2 win over Jefferson at Bloomington Ice Garden.
The Skippers took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Graham Harris scored with assists from Liam Worms and Jack Quinn, and then Braedon Lacomy scored from Worms and Lagerback.
In the second period, Tonka increased its lead when Tyler Kueppers scored from Lagerback and Jack Anderson.
Griffin Streeter scored on Quinn’s assist early in the third period, and then Lacomy capped the scoring for Tonka with an assist from Kueppers.
It was a clean, hard-skating game, with each team whistled for only two penalties. Anders Irene was Minnetonka’s winning goalie with 19 saves.
In its other game last week, Tonka lost a 4-2 Lake Conference decision to Lake rival Eden Prairie.
Anderson scored in the first period on an assist from Harris. In the second period, on the power play, Lagerback scored Minnetonka’s second goal with assists from Duke Kiffin and Miller.
In addition to playing Edina this week, Minnetonka has another Lake Conference contest against the Wayzata Trojans. Wayzata (10-6-1) will visit Minnetonka for a 3 p.m. game Saturday, Jan. 25, at Pagel Activity Center. Minnetonka won the first meeting between the teams 5-2.
