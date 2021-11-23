The 2021 high school girls volleyball season had a happy ending for two Lake Conference teams - state Class 4A champion Wayzata and state Class 4A third-place trophy winner Eden Prairie.

As a result of their success at state and also in the conference, Wayzata and EP lead the coaches’ selections for All-Lake,

Repeat All-Lake performers for Wayzata, senior libero Ella Voegele and sophomore setter Stella Swenson played big roles in Wayzata’s drive to a 34-0 season record that culminated with a 3-1 victory over East Ridge in the state finals Nov. 13 at Xcel Energy Center.

The other All-Lake selections from Wayzata are seniors Emma Goerger, Mel Goldstein, Sierra Moore and Katy Riviere.

Three Eden Prairie seniors made All-Lake. They are hitters Kendall Minta, Paige O’Connell and Piper Lange. The Eagles’ junior selection is setter Cameron Berger, who had a total of 135 set assists in three State Tournament matches.

Volleyball was a strong sport throughout the Lake Conference this season. In addition to the leaders, Wayzata and Eden Prairie, teams that finished with winning records also included Minnetonka, Edina and St. Michael-Albertville.

Minnetonka head coach Karl Katzenberger continued his strong of 20-win seasons with a 20-10 record this year. The Skippers were knocked out of the Section 2AAAA Tournament by Eden Prairie in a competitive match.

Abby Stanwood, Minnetonka’s all-around senior standout, made All-Lake for the fourth consecutive season. Kate Simington, Minnetonka’s 6-4 middle hitter, rose to the challenge as one of the most improved players in the conference.

Junior captain Tessa Dubbe led Edina and set a school record with 35 kills in a match. Senior captain Sarah Bohrer of the Hornets is a four-year varsity player.

 

2021 All-Lake

Girls Volleyball

Wayzata: Senior middle hitters Mel Goldstein and Emma Goerger, senior outside hitters Sierra Moore and Katy Riviere, senior libero Ella Voegele and sophomore setter Stella Swenson.

Eden Prairie: Senior middle hitter Kendall Minta, senior outside hitter Paige O’Connell, senior right side Piper Lange and junior setter Cameron Berger.

Minnetonka: Senior middle hitter Kate Simington, senior outside hitter Abby Stanwood and sophomore setter Anna Lockhart.

St. Michael-Albertville: Senior setter Cyn Henderson, senior outside hitter Mya Krystosek and senior libero Paige Holm.

Edina: Senior libero Sarah Bohrer and junior outside hitter Tessa Dubbe.

Hopkins: Senior outside hitter Sophia Matthew.

Buffalo: Sophomore middle hitter Kaia Caffee and sophomore libero Grace Therrien.

