Roger Anderson

Armstrong junior Roger Anderson is the Section 6 boys Nordic skiing champ for 2020. (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)
Lauren McCollor
Wayzata's Lauren McCollor won the girls championship in Section 6 Nordic skiing. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Section 6 skiers gathered at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis Feb. 6 to determine which boys and girls teams would advance to the State Meet Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

The Armstrong boys won the section title and will advance to Giants Ridge along with second-place Wayzata. In the girls race, Wayzata was the winner and will advance along with runner-up Hopkins.

Roger Anderson led Armstrong to the boys title by taking individual honors with a combined time of 23:55 for two runs. Colin Freed from Wayzata took second place in 24:28. Tommy Brandes from Armstrong was third.

Wayzata’s Lauren McCollor breezed to the girls individual title in 27:35, more than a minute ahead of second-place Naomi Ohman from Orono. Third place went to Sophia Pung, the Armstrong sophomore. Hopkins’ girls advance to state after a strong team showing that included seventh-grader Sydney Drevlow in fifth place and sophomore teammates Lauren Munger and Elsa Bergman in sixth and seventh.

