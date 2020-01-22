There are two parts of the process of hiring a new head football coach, according to Minnetonka High activities director Ted Schultz - 1. Finding the right person for the job and 2. Convincing that candidate that Minnetonka is a great place to teach and coach.
With more than 40 applications on his desk, Schultz is ready to begin the process of finding a replacement for Dave Nelson, who had coached the Skippers for the last 18 seasons. It will be tough to fill Nelson’s coaching shoes, and perhaps even tougher to replace him as a mentor to student-athletes, Schultz noted.
“A position like this attracts a strong pool of candidates,” Schultz said.
So what is the Tonka activities director looking for in his next head coach?
“Three things,” he said. “We want someone who is great with relationships, the way that Dave is. We also want a good communicator and, of course, someone who is very knowledgable of the game.”
Minnetonka High’s activities participation is among the best in the state, with 80 percent of the students engaged in at least one extracurricular activity. Football is one of the largest programs the school offers.
“Our district has a reputation for academics, activities, arts and athletics,” Schultz said. “Our goal is to make Minnetonka High School a great experience for our kids.”
In terms of football, what does Minnetonka offer to a coaching candidate?
First of all, the youth football program is thriving. Minnetonka is one of the few metro communities that actually gained numbers in its youth program last fall. The Touchdown Club is a booster group that stands behind the program. Then there is the winning tradition Nelson built. The Skippers won the Prep Bowl in 2004 and had a second Prep Bowl trip in 2017 that resulted in a 38-17 loss to Lake Conference rival Eden Prairie.
Two hires that Schultz made for this school year have turned out to be spot on. Boys basketball coach Bryce Tesdahl, who came to Minnetonka from East Ridge, has a 7-5 record through the first 12 games. Girls hockey coach Tracy Cassano, who coached at Rosemount, Chaska/Chanhassen and Burnsville before coming to Minnetonka, had her Skippers rolling at 15-4-1 through the first 20 games.
“One step at a time,” Schultz said. “We have had some great additions to the coaching staff.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.