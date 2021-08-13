NCAA Division I hockey recruit Rory Guilday is Minnetonka’s Athena Award winner for 2021. The Athena Award is presented each year to the most outstanding senior female athletes at more than 50 Minneapolis area high schools.
Many of the Athena winners are multi-sport athletes, but Guilday’s accomplishments in one sport, hockey, were more than enough to make her Minnetonka’s Athena.
The three-time All-Lake Conference defenseman was captain of the Skipper teams in her junior and senior seasons. Minnetonka has a streak of three consecutive third-place finishes in the State Class AA Tournament. Guilday won the Kelly Phillips Award for character, which is named in honor of a the former Minnetonka athlete of the same name.
Also successful on the international stage, Guilday helped Team USA win the World Championship in 2020. Her former Minnetonka teammate, Maggie Nicholson, a 2020 graduate, was captain of the world-championship squad.
“My favorite memory was winning gold in Bratislava, Slovakia in January of 2020,” Guilday said.
Earlier this year, Minnetonka girls hockey coach Tracy Cassano talked about Guilday’s value to the team.
“Rory is one of the best players in the Lake Conference,” the coach said. “She is solid on defense, and she is one of the hardest shooters I have seen with a slap shot that travels 80 miles per hour. Rory, Hanna Baskin and Kayley Crawford set the tone for our team. They make sure everyone is part of the family.”
A member of Minnetonka’s ‘A’ Honor Roll all four years in high school, Guilday will continue her hockey career at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
Academics and activities go into choosing each Athena Award winner along with their athletic achievements. Guilday volunteers as a coach in Minnetonka Youth Hockey. “I want to inspire the love of the game and lead by example,” she said.
She volunteers in Minnetonka High’s Unified program, working with special-needs students who come before school to participate in games and athletics.
Feed My Starving Children is a charity Guilday appreciates. During the year, she volunteers to package food for countries that are in need.
