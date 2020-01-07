Park goes 2-1 at Roseau Holiday Classic
Jake Renier scored both goals to help Hopkins edge Shakopee 2-1 to begin 2020 with the third win of the season.
Dom Valentini assisted on both goals along with Will Nelson on the first goal of the game coming just 2:18 into the contest played in Shakopee.
The Sabers evened the score just over three minutes into the second period before Renier picked up the game-winner, also coming on the power play in the final minute of regulation for the dramatic victory to snap a four-game stretch without a win.
Matt Stuessi assisted on the winning goal while Royals goaltender Zach Hayes made 34 saves for his first win since Dec. 19 and set a season-best one goal against.
He gave up two goals in a 2-2 tie against New Prague on Dec. 28 in the opener of the South St. Paul Premier tournament.
The Royals went on to come up short against Eagan (4-0 on Dec. 30) and Hastings (4-1 on Dec. 31).
Orioles go 2-1 in Roseau
St. Louis Park generated 17 goals during the three games played near the Canadian border at the Roseau Holiday Classic inside the historic Memorial Arena Dec. 26-28.
The Orioles used a three-goal second period in the tourney opener to top Minot (North Dakota) 6-1 the day after Christmas. Sam Berry picked up a goal and two assists while McCabe Dvorak and Drew Boyum also scored during the second period, 61 seconds apart to build a 4-0 lead into the third period. Berry set up Ben Farley for a goal 2:36 into the period to make it 5-0. The two teams traded a goal over the final seven minutes for the final score. Park held a 42-21 edge in the shots including an 18-4 margin in the third period.
Tournament host Roseau wasn’t as accommodating in the final game on Friday night as the Rams skated to an 8-5 victory, scoring three times over the final five minutes of the game.
Goals from Avery Pittman and Dvorak less than three minutes into the third period tied the game up at 5-5. Berry and Jack Wandmacher set up Dvorak on the power play for his second goal of the game.
The Rams led 2-0 just over four minutes into the game full of ebbs and flow for both sides as Boyum and Pittman responded with power-play goals to even the score at 2-2 at the 14:53 mark of the period. Roseau’s Kellen Murphy gave the home team a 3-2 lead going into the first intermission.
William Pinney made 18 saves in the loss.
Park rebounded with another big second period scoring three times in a 6-0 shutout win over Lake of the Woods Dec. 28 to earn the third-place trophy.
Behind two goals from Pittman and two assists from Jack Townsend, the Orioles outshot Lake of the Woods 60-22.
Pittman opened the scoring 1:05 into the game with assists credited to Berry and Townsend.
Wandmacher set up Jacob Young 6:01 into the second period, Stanley Regguinti made it 3-0 with a goal coming at 9:52 and James Sorenson finished off the big period with a goal at 15:59.
Park returned home on Jan. 2 to take on Eastview in a non-conference game which was decided in overtime.
Dvorak scored a power-play goal at 9:41 of the third period to break up the 2-2 draw and the Lightning pulled even as Josh Eernisse scored at 13:14. Eernisse ended the game in overtime of what turned out to be a highly offensive contest with the teams combining for 67 shots. Pinney made 30 saves.
Berry and Wandmacher contributed two assists apiece to give them 15 and 12 assists on the season. Pittman leads a group of five skaters in double-digit points with 21 (12 assists and nine goals). Dvorak also has nine goals to share the team lead and has 12 points. Boyum is one behind their total with 8 goals and 11 points.
