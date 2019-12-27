When Minnetonka High was looking for a new head football coach 18 years ago, athletic director John Hedstrom targeted the best candidate who came to mind - Blaine’s coach, Dave Nelson.
Luring Nelson to Minnetonka was a longshot, and persuading him to coach the Skippers was never slam-dunk.
“When John first called me, I said no,” Nelson recalled Dec. 17, one week after he resigned following 18 seasons as Minnetonka’s head coach. “The second time he called, I said no again.”
And then, Champlin Park head coach Tim Herman accepted the Minnetonka head coaching position. There was a problem, however. “Tim’s degree didn’t line up with an available teaching position, so the football position was open,” Nelson said. “John called for the third time and persuaded my wife Maureen and I to come for a visit.”
The Nelsons’ son, Jesse, sat in on classes during the visit. He liked the atmosphere at Minnetonka and so did his parents.
After a family discussion, the Skippers had a new head football coach.
“We had it going at Blaine, and we were just coming off a Prep Bowl loss to Hastings,” Nelson said. “I have never been very good at change, but the people in Minnetonka were great, and it wasn’t long before I felt at home here.”
Success came quickly for Nelson and the football program. The Skippers won the only Prep Bowl title in school history in 2004 with Jesse Nelson as the starting quarterback. In 2005, the Skippers made it back to the Prep Bowl and lost to Lake Conference rival Wayzata 23-14. A third Prep Bowl appearance came in 2017, when the Skippers played competitively with Eden Prairie, but lost a 38-17 decision.
Coach Nelson’s career had a nice symmetry to it - 18 years at Blaine, followed by 18 years at Minnetonka - with a Prep Bowl title at each school. Before Nelson was hired as head coach at Blaine, he was an assistant coach there for six seasons. In all, Nelson won 267 games as a head coach with 124 losses. His record at Minnetonka was 115-74.
Nelson, the son of 99-year-old Stan Nelson, the Hall-of-Fame head football coach at Anoka High for many years, said he decided on a career in teaching and coaching while playing for his dad at Anoka.
Most of what Dave learned about coaching, he learned from Stan. During his time as Minnetonka’s head coach, Dave set the tone for an entire athletic program.
“Dave is what every coach should be,” longtime Minnetonka boys and girls tennis coach Dave Stearns said. “He is a wonderful, wonderful gentleman.”
Sportsmanship was always an emphasis for Nelson. And he taught his boys to be respectful of opponents and officials.
Asked how he wants his legacy to read, Nelson said, “I would like to be remembered as a coach that worked hard to improve not only the high school program, but also the youth program.
“I will always remember Friday nights at Einer Anderson Field. They were special.”
“Dave will be hard to replace,” Greg Clough, the Skipper football team’s defensive coordinator, said. “He has had an incredible journey as a teacher and coach. Dave has built a top-five program in Minnesota. He has always been a relentless worker, and that made everyone around him work harder.”
Clough went on to say that Nelson focused more on losses than wins throughout the Minnetonka years.
“The great coaches spend very little time talking about wins,” Clough said. “After losses, Dave always reflected on what we could have done better.”
Nelson’s career has been extremely rewarding, but not always clear of challenges. The biggest challenge hinged on his health. He won a bout with prostate cancer nine years ago, and then joined sportscaster Randy Shaver to initiate and promote the Tackle Cancer program, which has raised more than $2 million for cancer research. Tackle Cancer hit an all-time high in 2019 with donations totaling $368,990.
That, too, will be a big part of Nelson’s legacy.
What was it like on Dec. 10 when coach Nelson brought the coaching staff and players together to announce his retirement?
“Dave spoke from the heart,” Clough said. “And when he was finished, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”
