BSM is 2-4 after tough schedule to open the season
With four starters back from a Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball team that reached the Section 6-3A semifinals, the Red Knights are poised to improve on an 8-18 record with new head coach Hans Hoeg.
Hoeg, a BSM alum, is back to lead the program after spending the previous four seasons at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Hoeg began his coaching career at BSM for two seasons before heading west to South Dakota.
Joining the staff is Bill Cheney, who has seven years of experience coaching basketball for the Red Knights, along with Isaiah Zierden and Phil McNeal. Zierden is a 2012 BSM alum who went on to play college basketball at Creighton University before playing professionally in Portugal in 2018. McNeal joins the Red Knights staff for his eighth season coaching, most recently at Apple Valley High School.
Starters back on the floor this winter include seniors Nick Peterson, Walker Johnson, and Zach Carden and junior Derric Standifer.
Captains include Peterson, Carden and Nels Birkeland.
Junior Charlie Hansen and sophomore Jack Kinsey are two varsity newcomers aimed to make an impact on the rotation.
“[With an] experienced core returning after a strong showing at sections last year, we expect to compete for the [Metro West] conference and to make a deep run in section play,” Hoeg said in a preseason coaches letter.
2-4 start
It took five games into the season for the Red Knights to feel the positive vibes inside the Haben Center as the squad split the four road games to open the Hoeg coaching era going 2-2. Thursday’s 81-54 loss to Rosemount wasn’t the outcome the home court fans wanted to see before the team returned to the road to participate in a new showcase event against top-ranked Minnehaha Academy on the Red Hawks home floor in Minneapolis Saturday evening.
The loaded Minnehaha Academy squad handed BSM a 69-49 loss, despite Peterson’s season-best 25 points. He has surpassed 20 points in three games, including a 21-point effort in a 48-46 win at Detroit Lakes on Dec. 7. He scored 17 points in an 81-69 win at Fridley on Dec. 10.
The win at Detroit Lakes was the second game of a road trip to the northwestern part of the state where Moorhead handed the Red Knights an 87-66 loss Dec. 6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s led 35-29 at the break against the Spuds but a 58-31 second half by the home team was too much to overcome. Zai Smith paced the Red Knights with 22 points followed by 11 points from varsity newcomer Jack Kinsey and Peterson had 10 points. Moorhead countered with three players around 20 points each. Quentin Hegg had 20 points, Drew Hagen had 19 points and Belind Alemadi had 18 points.
The Lakers took a 27-24 lead into halftime the next night while BSM made a second-half run to pull ahead thanks in part to 21 points from Peterson. Standifer and Smith followed up with eight and six points, respectively for the first win of the season.
The Red Knights made it back-to-back wins with the Dec. 10 victory at Fridley in an 81-69 final score. They built a 48-27 lead by the break and the Tigers tried to comeback but fell short despite a 42-33 run in the second half.
BSM spread the production around with four players scoring in double digits and nine players contributing to the score. Smith finished with 18 points, Peterson with 17 points, Johnson with 12 points and Dan Ijadimbola with 11 points. Standifer added nine points.
Rosemount spoiled the BSM home opener to remain perfect (4-0) thanks to a 44-21 lead by halftime en route to an 81-54 final. Caleb Siwek led the Irish with 26 points including a 6-for-6 performance from the free-throw line.
The Red Knights spread the attack around using points from eight players including a team-high 12 points from Ijadimbola, nine points from Sam Best and seven points each from Standifer and Kinsey as Peterson was not in the lineup.
Peterson returned to form for Saturday’s spotlight game at the Southside Super Showcase, a full day of boys basketball games played at Minnehaha Academy.
Peterson led the Red Knights with 25 points while Carden handed nine points. Minnehaha standout Jalen Suggs had 18 points while Donovan Smith and Prince Aligbe each had 14 points.
