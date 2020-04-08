In addition to three Metro West Conference champions (girls and boys hockey, plus girls Alpine skiing) the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Knightettes received Minnesota Association of Dance Teams Academic Award in addition to competing in the Class AA state meet in February.
Individual conference honors were announced in Alpine skiing, boys swimming and girls hockey. The rest of the winter sports have yet to announce post-season awards, which typically is done during the year-end banquet.
All-Conference Metro West honors went to four girls hockey teammates, including juniors Abigail Hancock and captain Anna Podein, plus sophomores Emma Peschel and Mary Zavoral.
Zavoral led a young Red Knights team with 27 points on 20 goals in 27 games including four points (two goals) in two Section 6AA games.
Hancock (a junior headed to Brown) and sophomores Emma Hoen and Peschel each contributed 20 points and generated a collective 42 assists between the trio.
Podein had 16 points on 10 assists as a starting defenseman.
The Red Knights had 10 skaters pick up at least 12 points.
BSM went 20-8 overall including an 8-0 run through the Metro West Conference for its third consecutive crown.
Boys swimming had six competitors earn All-Conference including seniors John Freytag and Kevin Holland, Jr., juniors Liam Noble and Casey Prindiville sophomore Ryan Long and freshman Sam Haddad.
Members of the conference-champion Alpine ski team included All-Conference honors for seniors Abigail Swanson and Lillian Nesbitt; juniors Riley Leonard and Madeline Walesch and sophomore Ava Montepetit. Boys Alpine skiers on the All-Conference list include seniors Davis Fortney, Nick Peterson and Frankie Lynch and juniors Finn McMahon and Michael LeBlanc.
