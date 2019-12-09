A week-by-week look at Wayzata’s 2019 football season reflects the tough competition the Trojans fought through to reach the Prep Bowl.
Class 6A football’s West District includes some of the state’s best teams, including Eden Prairie, which had played in seven of the last eight Prep Bowls coming into the 2019 campaign. Wayzata circled the Eden Prairie game on the calendar, then traveled to Eden Prairie and won a physical battle 17-7.
Following is chronology of the Trojans’ championship season, which culminated with a 35-20 victory over Champlin Park Nov. 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Week 1
Blaine is a team with a rich tradition for winning football, but the Trojans completely shut the Bengals’ offense down in the season opener at Wayzata High Stadium Aug. 29. Joe Demro and Malaki Jackson made it almost impossible for Blaine to gain yardage on the ground during a 19-0 Trojan victory. Wayzata senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt won his varsity debut with an impressive performance. Vasser scored Wayzata’s first touchdown of the season and exactly three months later he would scored the last.
Week 2
West District play opened in Week 2 with Wayzata facing one of its oldest rivals, Edina. In a battle between two teams with State Tournament aspirations, Wayzata was a 34-15 winner on the Hornets’ home field.
Week 3
Prior Lake was Wayzata’s Week 3 opponent in a pivotal West District game. The Lakers led Wayzata 10-7 in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans mounted a 95-yard touchdown drive to pull out a 14-10 victory. Vasser capped that memorable drive with a 2-yard run. Captain Loshiaka Roques played a key role in shutting down Prior Lake’s running game with help from Gage Knutson, Matthew Schmidt, Joe Demro and Sam Robertson.
Week 4
St. Michael-Albertville was new to Lake Conference football this fall, and Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown expected a close game with the Knights. It was another West District physical battle, with Wayzata holding on for a 28-18 victory. In a personal duel with Knights running back David Collins, Vasser was the winner with two touchdowns and 224 yards on 33 carries. Collins had a big game, as well, with 169 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.
Week 5
The Trojans traveled to Eden Prairie with a 4-0 record Sept. 27. It was homecoming night for coach Mike Grant’s Eagles (also 4-0), but their fans went home disappointed after Wayzata posted a solid 17-7 victory. Thomas Schmidt’s passing efficiency was one difference in the game. He connected on eight of 10 passes with a quarterback rating of 126.7. Jacob Wildermuth and Daeshawn Bush each had three receptions. Vasser was held to a season-low 108 yards on 20 carries, but Jackson came up with a big 38-yard run. “We’re starting to get a little bit of our old selves back,” Wayzata High activities director Jaime Sherwood said after the game.
Week 6
Winless Minnetonka was the Trojans’ opponent in an Oct. 4 meeting that some observers considered “a trap game.” The Trojans had lost the Bay Bell traveling trophy to the Skippers in 2018 and wanted to take it back across the bay, so they came with their best performance to date in a 38-3 victory. Thomas Schmidt threw 8- and 13-yard touchdown passes to Jacob Wildermuth, while Vasser scored three touchdowns on running plays. Peter Melquist kicked a 20-yard field goal.
Week 7
Shakopee was an under-rated opponent for Wayzata in Week 7. The game was eerily similar to the Prior Lake game, as Wayzata again put a late touchdown on the board in a 14-7 win. Vasser rushed 32 times for 188 yards to key the victory. Joe Demro and Malaki Jackson each had six tackles for the Trojans and Drew Berkland at safety made four solo stops.
Week 8
Wayzata wrapped up the regular season with a non-district game at Burnsville. The Trojans’ offense set the tone early in a convincing 34-6 win. With Vasser playing sparingly, Wayzata’s Sean Diedrich scored on an 8-yard run and Anthony Richmond added a 6-yard touchdown run. Thomas Schmidt completed 10 of 14 passes for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wayzata’s defense played its best game of the season, holding the Blaze to 86 total yards. Joe Demro made four solo tackles and Matthew Schmidt made six solos.
Week 9
Winless Eagan was no match for the Trojans, as Wayzata scored all of its points in the first half of a 35-7 victory. Vasser scored four touchdowns and Julian Diedrich added one. Eagan was held to 120 yards in total offense. Loshiaka Roques made six unassisted tackles to lead a Trojan defensive wall.
Week 10
East Ridge came to Wayzata with a potent offense, but lost to the Trojans in a shootout, 56-20. Wayzata had its best half of the season, scoring 49 points in the first half.
Week 11
Moving on to the State Class 6A Tournament, Wayzata outscored Centennial 38-21 with a 17-point second quarter as the springboard. Vasser had 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries, while receivers Daeshawn Bush and tight end Luke Bodine caught touchdown passes from Thomas Schmidt.
Week 12
Powered by Vasser, Wayzata eliminated Lakeville South from championship contention in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Trojans’ big running back carried the ball 44 times for 268 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 28-14 win. Lakeville South had some success through the air, but its vaunted rushing attack was cuffed by an 11-man effort by the Wayzata defense.
Week 13
The Prep Bowl matched Wayzata (12-0) against Champlin Park (10-1). Wayzata had won previous Prep Bowls in 2005, 2008 and 2010, while Champlin Park had never won the state title. The game plan for Wayzata was simple - put the ball in Vasser’s hands. The senior closed out his high school career with a dominant performance, rushing 49 times for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
