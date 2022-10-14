Aside from winning a Prep Bowl title at the end of the season, there’s nothing more exciting for a high school football team than knocking off an undefeated rival.
Providence Academy had a chance to do that at Concordia Academy Oct. 7, and the Lions pulled off a 28-27 overtime win over the previously unbeaten Beacons in Roseville.
Big plays in overtime made the Lions winners. In high school overtimes, each team gets the ball on the 10 yard line with four downs to try to reach the end zone.
Providence’s possession didn’t start out well, but on third down senior quarterback and captain Eddie Dossantos threw a perfect strike to junior Charlie Willihnganz in the end zone. Ryan Hutt booted his fourth extra point of the game for a 28-21 lead. Concordia scored on its possession, and the Beacons elected to go for the win with a two-point conversion, but senior linebacker Josue Riley met the ball carrier just outside the 1 yard line and made a textbook tackle.
“It was a heavyweight fight,” Providence Academy head coach Colin Rooney said. “Concordia kept landing punches and we answered. I thought we played well in all phases of the game.”
The Lions’ passing attack came alive with Dossantos making good throws to his Willihnganz and Matthew Bluford. Stormy Knight, the Lions’ All-State candidate at halfback and cornerback, scored on a 14-yard touchdown run. In addition to his big defensive play at the end, Riley had a pair of 1-yard scoring runs.
“Concordia is a big, physical team that comes at you like one of those single-wing football teams from the 1930s or 1940s,” Rooney said. “Our defensive line had a great game against them.”
The win on Friday night gives the Lions a 4-2 record going into a 7 p.m. game against St. Croix Lutheran Friday, Oct. 14, at the Providence campus stadium in Plymouth. There will be a quick turnaround for the final game of the regular season. The Lions host SMB (St. Agnes, Minnehaha Academy and The Blake School) in a 7 p.m. game Wednesday, Oct. 19.
“We were third in our [playoff] section going into the Concordia game,” Rooney said. “If we win these last two games, we could be the No. 2 seed.”
