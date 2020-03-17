When the business day came to a close Friday, March 13, at the Minnesota State High School League office in Brooklyn Center, teams in the State Class AA Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals didn’t know if they would be receiving trophies for their efforts.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MSHSL canceled the remainder of the State Girls Tournament and also canceled this weekends State Boys Basketball Tournament.
In the Class AA girls ranks, one of the first-round winners, Providence Academy from Plymouth, was trying to win its first state championship since 2012, when the Lions cut down the nets at Target Center. The semifinals scheduled for the evening of Friday, the 13th were called off that morning.
Providence upset second-seeded Sauk Centre 47-42 in the opening round of the 2020 tourney Wednesday, March 11. Naturally, the girls wanted to go on to Friday and then play for the title Saturday, March 14, but the announcement came early on Friday, ending the Lions’ title quest.
“We haven’t heard anything yet.” Providence head coach Conner Goetz said. “We’re holding out hope that all four teams [in the semifinals] will receive a trophy from the High School League. I am disappointed that our seniors didn’t have a chance to play for the championship. That’s something that was out of our control.”
In other first-round state games on the 11th, Rochester Lourdes beat Concordia Academy 71-55, Waseca topped Pelican Rapids 38-22 and Duluth Marshall defeated New London-Spicer 60-56.
Providence (26-5) would have played Duluth Marshall in the second semifinal game on Friday night.
The Lions held Sauk Centre to 21.7 percent shooting for the game in one of their best defensive performances of the season. The biggest lead of the game for Providence was 45-33 with just over two and a half minutes remaining in the second half. Sauk Centre attempted a comeback, but it was too late.
Ninth-grader Kyra Miller led the Lions with 14 points, while teammate Grace Counts had a good game with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dynamic senior point guard Hailey Hohenecker scored 11 points and used her quickness to track down seven rebounds.
Providence is a young team with only six seniors. In addition to Hohenecker, the other seniors are guard Madie Anderson, center Lauren Kettler and forwards Rose Cummins, Mimi Meadows and Katherine Beauchamp.
The Lions should have a chance to make it back to state next season with the return of Miller and the Counts sisters, Grace and Maria, leading the way.
“Ninth-graders were two of our big contributors this season,” Goetz said. “So I expect us to be good for a few years. My goal when I was hired was to build a program.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.