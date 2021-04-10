Providence Academy’s girls basketball team kept the score close for a large part of the State Class AA championship game Friday, April 9, at Target Center, but at the end Albany surged to a 57-43 victory.
Paige Meyer, who connected on 10 of 10 free throws, almost achieved a triple-double for Albany with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Providence Academy countered with a great effort from seventh-grade guard Maddyn Greenway, who finished with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Albany took the early lead at the beginning of the first half before Providence Academy closed the gap to 18-17 at halftime. The second half was certainly more wide-open with the Huskies outscoring Providence 39-26.
Neither team had its usual shooting night in the championship game, but that was mostly the result of good defense on both sides. Albany made 18 of 50 shots from the field, for 36 percent. Providence made 14 of 46 attempts.
The Counts sisters, Grace and Maria, provided strong overall play for the Lions. Grace was second behind Greenway with 14 points and pulled down 13 rebound, while Maria scored seven points and blocked seven shots in a two-way performance.
Semifinal win
In the semifinals of the State Class AA Tournament April 6, Providence Academy took on one of the storied teams in Minnesota prep girls basketball history, New London Spicer. With four scorers in double figures, the Lions managed a 58-54 win. Greenway and point guard Brooke Hohenecker led Providence with 16 points each, while Maria Counts added 15 points and Grace Counts scored 10. Grace also had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Providence won both halves - 27-24 in the first and 31-30 in the second. There wasn’t much margin for error on either side. The Lions shot better than they would three days later in the championship game by making 24 of 54 from the field and nine of 13 from the foul line.
Quarterfinal race
The most exciting game of the State Class AA Tournament was Providence Academy’s first-round 94-91 victory over Duluth Marshall.
Marshall guard Gianna Kneepkens, who has a Division I scholarship from the University of Utah, shattered the State Tournament single-game scoring record with 67 points, which included 10 makes from behind the three-point arc at St. Cloud Tech High School.
Providence needed three big scoring efforts to match Kneepkens big night. Greenway scored 32 points for the Lions. Grace Counts added 25 and Maria Counts finished with 16. Carissa Miller helped with nine points and Hohenecker connected for eight. Olivia Klammer scored four to complete the Lions’ scoring.
Young Lions
The 2021 season marked a coming of age for the Lions’ program.
Next season, thanks to relying on under-class players this year, the Lions will return four of their top six players - Greenway, the Counts sisters and Hohenecker. Graduating in the spring will be the team’s top two seniors, Miller and Klammer.
Providence Academy finished the 2021 season with one of the best records in school history - 22-2.
