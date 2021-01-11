High schools in Minnesota were cleared for practice Monday, Jan. 4 with plenty of restrictions in place to control COVID-19.

Face masks are mandatory for all activity, except when participating with a face mask creates a choking hazard, including wrestling, swimming or competing in gymnastics.

Girls hockey

Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey works through a drill at the rec center in St. Louis Park Jan. 6.

 Hockey and basketball teams practicing Jan. 5 at Benilde-St. Margarets were adjusting to the new  mask rule.

Boys basketball

New BSM boys basketball head coach Damian Johnson (front) looks to make a pass during practice at the high school Jan. 6. 

Face masks are to be worn by all participants in hockey and basketball at all times as part of Gov. Tim Walz’ loosening of several restrictions to counter COVID-19. Fans will be allowed back into indoor venues up to 25 percent capacity, no more than 150 people and 250 people outdoors. Masks are mandatory. 

Girls basketball

Second-year head coach Michael Swann, third from left, watches a drill during practice while Olivia Olson (1) begins the two-handed dribble drill at the Haben Center Jan. 6.

The winter season began Thursday with boys hockey hosting St. Michael-Albertville, girls basketball hosting Chaska, boys basketball at Bloomington Kennedy, boys swimming and diving and girls hockey at Bloomington Jefferson.  

