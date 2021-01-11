High schools in Minnesota were cleared for practice Monday, Jan. 4 with plenty of restrictions in place to control COVID-19.
Face masks are mandatory for all activity, except when participating with a face mask creates a choking hazard, including wrestling, swimming or competing in gymnastics.
Hockey and basketball teams practicing Jan. 5 at Benilde-St. Margarets were adjusting to the new mask rule.
Face masks are to be worn by all participants in hockey and basketball at all times as part of Gov. Tim Walz’ loosening of several restrictions to counter COVID-19. Fans will be allowed back into indoor venues up to 25 percent capacity, no more than 150 people and 250 people outdoors. Masks are mandatory.
The winter season began Thursday with boys hockey hosting St. Michael-Albertville, girls basketball hosting Chaska, boys basketball at Bloomington Kennedy, boys swimming and diving and girls hockey at Bloomington Jefferson.
