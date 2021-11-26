Most people remember the first time they met Dick Jonckowski.
Ever since the late 1960s, he has broadcast sports events on radio, served as a banquet emcee and keynote speaker and fashioned a comedy act that would make Hollywood legend Bob Hope jealous. Many fans know Jonckowski as the former voice of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. His work as the public address announcer for Gopher football, basketball and baseball was both lengthy and legendary.
“I must have announced at least 650 Gopher basketball games and more than that for baseball,” Jonckowski said last week as he relaxed at home in his den. “And I announced Gopher football for 10 seasons.”
With a busy schedule, that also includes more than 1,000 banquet appearances over the years, Jonckowski seldom slows down. His passion for sports - especially the Gophers and local high school programs - is off the charts. Once, while doing a radio broadcast at the Minnesota State High School Basketball Tournament, he didn’t like a call that went against Chaska, and became so incensed that he tossed his purple cowboy hat onto the court.
One of the referees wanted to throw the offender out of the game, but when he saw it was Jonckowski, he shook his head and returned the hat to the press table. “This belongs on your head, not on the court,” the official said.
Jonckowski loves all of the high school sports programs in the southwest suburbs. He has his fair share of caps that make him part of the partisan crowds at Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Shakopee and Waconia sports events. When he was introduced last summer at the State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Chaska, Jonckowski received a standing ovation from a crowd of more than 1,500 on a rainy Friday night. He stood in the rain and talked with every fan who approached him. One dad said, “I just wanted my sons to be able to meet you.”
“Whenever I announce on radio or do public address, I try to entertain to a degree,” Jonckowski said. “In this profession, I think it’s important to meet as many people as you can. It love interacting with sports fans and hearing their stories. I am a public relations guy at heart.”
When the State American Legion Baseball Tournament was looking for a banquet speaker back in the 1990s, the late state director George Karnas told the host committee, “There’s one man for the job, Dick Jonckowski.” Then Karnas passed out Jonckowski’s trading cards, which included his phone number on the reverse.
Jonckowski, who is nicknamed the Polish Eagle, has had only two setbacks during his career. One was his first bout with cancer in June of 2014. The other was his second bout with cancer the week before Thanksgiving in 2020. He missed out on chances to work because he needed time to recover. After he beat cancer for the second time, the COVID-19 pandemic brought normalcy to an abrupt halt in Minnesota, so speaking engagements were few and far between as many of the events Jonckowski normally worked were canceled.
He would tell his jokes from behind a COVID face mask when he got together with friends. They laughed, of course, but the Eagle couldn’t read their facial expressions, and that bothered him.
“The first time I was diagnosed with cancer, it was stage 4 non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. I needed eight chemos to dissolve it,” he said. “The second time, I needed six chemos. I didn’t have any after effects from the treatments. I feel fine now and have most of my energy back, but there is always that chance it [cancer] could come back. I thank God that I am cancer-free for the second time.”
Now that he is recovered from his second cancer ordeal, the Eagle would like to get back to his normal work schedule - 60 banquets a year - as either the master of ceremonies or the keynote speaker.
Jonckowski has a gift of making people laugh, even if they have heard the jokes before.
During the Northwest Umpires’ 100th anniversary banquet in September, he needled the umps with this story: “A cell phone was turned in at the press box and the screen said, ‘Three missed calls,’” the Eagle said. “So I made the announcement over the PA - would the umpire who lost his cell phone please see me in the press box after the game.”
Jonckowski is happily married to his wife Arlene, who is an avid bowler. But he realizes not all couples are as simpatico.
One of his banquet jokes shines a spotlight on marital tensions.
“A woman is in court with her husband, accused of stealing a can of peaches from a grocery story,” Jonckowski begins. “The woman is found guilty and the judge sentences her to four days in jail - one day for every peach she took.
“Upon passing sentence the judge asks if anyone else has anything to say on this matter. The husband stands up and says, ‘I think the court should be aware that she also took a can of peas.’”
As the Vaudeville comedian Henny Youngman used to say, “I’ve got a million of them.”
Jonckowski might have two million jokes and writes much of his own material. The Polish Eagle, a New Prague High School graduate, who went on to study broadcasting at Brown Institute, is 78 years old and is aware that Youngman’s humorous approach to life carried him to the ripe old age of 93.
In addition to flourishing in the public eye, Jonckowski might be the biggest sports fan most people have ever met. He collects sports jerseys, baseballs, football helmets, pennants, other things like that.
Wearing a George Mikan No. 99 jersey last week, he talked about his favorite athletes of all time.
“I treasure the autographs of Gordie Howe and Stan Musial,” he said. “Meeting Andre The Giant was one of my biggest thrills. I loved watching the old Phillies outfielder, Richie Ashburn. From the Gopher basketball team, Lou Hudson, Archie Clark and Bill Davis are some of my favorites. And from pro basketball, George Mikan.
Just then, Jonckowski noticed that his own gold, wire-rimmed glasses looked exactly like Mikan’s glasses in a vintage 1950 photo. “Very interesting,” he thought. “If only I had been 6-10.
Anyone interested in booking Jonckowski for an event may call the Eagle Hotline (952-261-3013).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.