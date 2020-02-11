Minnetonka High activities director Ted Schultz replaced one winner with another when he hired Mark Esch as the Skippers’ new head football coach last week.
Esch, who replaces retired Skipper coach Dave Nelson, has a lot on common with Nelson. Each man has won two Minnesota State High School League championships. Nelson guided Blaine to a state title in 1988 and coached Minnetonka to the Prep Bowl title in 2004. Esch coached Mankato West High to Prep Bowl championships in 2008 and 2014.
Over the past 20 years, Esch has had a variety of high school and college football jobs. In addition to coaching successful teams at Mankato West, he was an assistant coach at the University of South Dakota and the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. His experience also includes seasons as an assistant coach at Prior Lake and Austin High Schools.
“Coach Esch is a transformational coach, who focuses on building a positive culture and strong relationships with students, staff and community,” Schultz said. “His mission is to help athletes win on and off the field. Coach Esch brings a wealth of experience, vision and purpose to Minnetonka football. He is the right coach to continue the great traditions of the past and lead us forward into a new era.”
Esch is eager to begin coaching Skipper football.
“I consider it an honor and a privilege to be the next head coach at Minnetonka High School,” he said. “This program already has a strong foundation. I am looking forward to working with the student-athletes, staff and community to take this program to the next level.”
In coach Nelson’s final season last fall, the Skippers suffered bad breaks, including the loss of starting quarterback Luke Tollefson, midway through the second game of the season. They struggled with inexperience and finished 0-9, with several close losses.
During his 18 seasons as Minnetonka’s head coach, Nelson posted a record of 115-74 and made two Prep Bowl appearances. Overall, his 36-year high school coaching record was 264-124.
In addition to his coaching, Nelson started the Tackle Cancer program, which has raised more than $2 million for cancer research. Following the 2019 season, he was honored by the American Football Coaches’ Association with the Power of Influence Award. Nelson is a member of the Minnesota High School Football Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame.
