Hoops teams hit the return trip through the conference
The culmination of the Metro West Conference Nordic skiing season came Jan. 29 at Baker Park Reserve with the morning and afternoon pursuit event.
Park girls finished third out of six teams scoring 257 points, six points behind runner-up Bloomington while Chaska-Chan swept the boys and girls races as the girls scored 268 points.
The top four skiers finished just over a minute apart, including Park junior Mimi Kniser and eighth-grader Hanna Wilsey, who placed third and fourth, respectively.
Kniser finished in 32 minutes, 58.5 seconds in the pursuit after going out in the second-best freestyle time in the morning in 15:19 and was third in the afternoon’s classic race in 17:39.5. Wilsey finished in 33:34.5 after a fourth-place freestyle time of 15:39 and was seventh in the classic race 17:55.5.
Park sophomore Victoria Schmelzle was 10th overall in 34:50.9 and eighth-grader Jersey Miller improved during the classic leg of the race to finish 13th overall in 36:12.3. Miller climbed six places in the standings with a 12th place finish in the classic event after going 18th in the morning freestyle race.
Rounding out the Park skier results were: 18. Addison Chenvert 37:14.6; 20. Ivy Houts 37:36.1; 21. Ella Hammerstrand 37:37; 22. Olivia Etz 37:53.7; 23. Claire Bargman 38:10.5; 24. Ayelel Meyen 38:34.8.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored 86 points to place sixth led by junior Xela Gunvalson who was 35th overall and freshman Lily Peterson was 39th.
Boys results
Park’s boys also garnered third place with 239 points, 25 points behind runner-up Bloomington, while Chaska-Chan won the team title with 272 points. Benilde-St. Margaret’s was fourth, 52 points behind the Orioles.
Orioles senior Danny Walsh has been among the leaders all season and finished fourth overall with a time of 27:33.4, three seconds behind Chaska-Chan senior Derek Wendland.
Park sophomore Dan Shope was 12th in 29:23.7, senior Rakesh Plantz was 14th in 29:47.3 and sophomore Tait Myers was 16th in 29:52.7.
Red Knights senior Frankie Lynch was seventh overall in 28:10.9 while junior Michael LeBlanc was 15th.
Girls basketball
Park picked up its sixth win in seven games by closing out the Community Clash series at St. Michael-Albertville High School Saturday with an 86-58 win over Waconia.
The Orioles jumped out to a 45-27 halftime lead and didn’t let up in the second half as 12 Park players scored.
Junior forward Kendall Coley was the second Oriole to reach the 1,000 career-points milestone this season with a game-high 18 points. Raegan Alexander added 17 points and senior Shayla Miller contributed 11. Miller hit the milestone earlier this season.
Miller also led Park with 23 points in a 77-73 win over Robbinsdale Cooper in a key Metro West Conference game on Thursday to move into a second-place tie with Cooper (5-2) trailing only undefeated Chaska (6-0).
Coley finished with 18 points and Alexander had 10 points.
Chaska won the first meeting at Park 64-53 Jan. 24 as the Hawks led 30-19 at the half as the lead stood over the second half.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s nearly stopped a four-game losing streak but Jefferson pulled out a 54-51 win on Friday.
Patience Williams led the Red Knights with 15 points while Olivia Olson and Anisah Wolf each had 10 points. Jefferson’s Emily Roach had a game-high 28 points.
BSM was limited to less than 40 points the two previous games after Orono held on for a 74-70 win in overtime Jan. 23.
Williams finished with 28 points while wolf had 13 points and Olson had 12 points. Orono had 30 points from Julia Knudson and 20 points from Kaila Youngs.
Boys basketball
St. Louis Park enters the first week of February tied with Chaska for second place in the Metro West Conference with 4-1 records, a half-game back of Cooper (5-1).
The Orioles handed Cooper its first conference loss of the season by way of a 63-61 final score Jan. 30 before Waconia defeated the Orioles 63-61 at STMA on Saturday.
The win over Cooper was the fourth win over the last five games for Park and featured 29 points from Paris Johnson and 14 points from Cole Ewald. Erik Piehl and Aaron Ellingson each finished with nine points.
Cooper had three scorers in double digits including 15 points from Davion Evans, 14 points from Tyson Dallas and 10 points from Anthony Clay-Traczyk.
Park trailed Waconia by three points at halftime of The Breakdown’s Community Clash event at STMA on Saturday. Johnson and Ewald finished with 25 and 20 points, respectively. Waconia countered with 27 points from PJ Hayes plus 18 points from Spencer Swanson and 15 points from Connor Schwob.
Park wrapped up the first round of conference games against Kennedy on Tuesday before the Feb. 7 rematch at Chanhassen. Park won the first meeting 74-64 on Jan. 10.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s snapped a six-game losing streak with a 58-55 win over Chanhassen in St. Louis Park Jan. 27.
BSM led the Storm by eight points at halftime and made that lead stand for the first Metro West Conference win of the season and fourth victory this season.
The Red Knights spread the scoring around with nine contributors led by Dan Ijadimbola with 13 points. Nick Peterson and Derric Standifer had nine points each.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s resumed conference play against Jefferson in Bloomington Friday coming up short 69-56.
Peterson had a team-high 22 points with 11 points from Ijadimbola and nine points from Standifer.
Park junior Danny Walsh, left, leads a group during an earlier conference meet at Hyland. He finished fourth overall to lead the team at the Metro West Conference Championships pursuit meet on Jan. 29.
Park junior Mimi Kniser led the Orioles with a third-place overall finish at the pursuit meet at Baker Park Reserve on Jan. 29. She finished in 32 minutes, 58.5 seconds, 1:06 behind Bloomington champion Sierra Larson’s winning time in the two-race combined time race.
