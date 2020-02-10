St. Louis Park girls basketball improved to 10-11 overall after holding on for an 80-75 win over Chanhassen Friday, Feb. 7.
The win was the fourth straight for the Orioles, who are 7-1 since Jan. 7 and are second in the Metro West Conference with a 7-2 record. Chaska is 8-0 and 18-4 overall at the top of the conference standings.
Junior Kendall Coley had a game-high 28 points with 11 rebounds while Raegan Alexander had 13 points and 18 rebounds.
Park opened the week with an 80-39 win at Kennedy on Feb. 4 thanks to a 52-20 halftime lead. Coley and Alexander had 16 and 15 points, respectively. Shayla Miller had 10 points and Sadie Yarosh had nine points.
Park is at Minnehaha Academy 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and the Orioles host Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 for senior night.
Boys basketball
Park couldn’t complete the season sweep against Chanhassen with a 65-57 loss Feb. 7. The Orioles won the Jan. 10 meeting in Park 74-64 before returning to Chanhassen to begin the second time through the Metro West Conference.
Paris Johnson led the Orioles with 28 points and 12 points from Jacob Holm. Chanhassen countered with 19 points from Luke Gitzen and 16 points each from Ben Giles and Austin Boll to win a third consecutive game.
Girls hockey
Play is well underway in Section 6AA with the top seeds winning the first round games including No. 7 Hopkins/Park losing to No. 2 Blake 9-0 on Saturday. Royals sophomore goaltender Leah Bosch made 41 saves to give her 892 saves on the season.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s received the fourth-seed and skated past No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall 4-1 Saturday.
Sophomore Mary Zavoral played a role in all four goals including a pair of BSM goals. Her second goal coming 4:27 into the second period on the power play. Only 44 seconds later junior Anna Podein made it 3-0 with a power-play goal. Assists to Zavoral and Lily Mortenson.
Lucy Hanson picked up the fourth goal coming late in the third period.
Rose Beeman made 15 saves to move the Red Knights into the semifinals against No. 1 Edina, played Wednesday after this edition went to press.
The Section 6AA final will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.
Boys hockey
St. Louis Park put a 6-0 loss to Chaska on Feb. 1 behind them with three huge victories over Apple Valley, Chanhassen and Bloomington Kennedy by a combined score of 22-7.
Avery Pittman picked up four points including a hat trick in a 7-4 win over Apple Valley Feb. 4. Jack Wandmacher had three assists and McCabe Dvorak had two goals and one assist.
Park scored three times in the third period of a 6-2 win over Chanhassen Feb. 6.
Dvorak had two goals and two assists. Wandmacher had three assists while Pittman and Sam Berry finished with one goal and two assists, a piece.
Park led Kennedy 8-1 after two periods Saturday and cruised to a 9-1 win.
Eleven different skaters picked up points for the Orioles including a hat trick by Dvorak and Pittman had two assists. Austin Amelse had two goals and one assist.
Pittman leads the team with 47 points on 24 goals. Wandmacher’s 40 points include a team-high 31 assists and Dvorak is third on the team with 39 points including a team-best 27 goals.
Goaltender William Pinney made 45 collective saves in the three wins after making 32 saves in the loss to Chaska.
