In the third meet of the Lake Conference Nordic skiing season Jan. 7, the Minnetonka boys team took over first place in the standings with its second victory of the season.
The Skippers scored 552 points at Hyland Hills in Bloomington, while Eden Prairie was second with 524 and Wayzata finished third with 500. Hopkins scored 460 and Edina finished with 446.
Senior Zach Spears of Eden Prairie was the individual winner for the second straight time with a time of 12 minutes, 10 seconds. Caleb Dunnewind of Hopkins was second in 12:37, one second ahead of third-place Eli Frenkel of Edina 12:38.1. Austin Hunter led Minnetonka’s team effort by placing fourth in 12:38.4. Noah Kaster of Wayzata was fifth in 12:56, and Connor Holm of Eden Prairie was sixth in 13:03. Minnetonka grabbed the next four places with Julian Calder, Thomas Graupmann, Alexander Hemink and Dylan Green.
Tim Sandford was the top finisher for Hopkins, taking 11th overall. Freshmen Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie and Andrew DeFor of Edina placed 12th and 13th and eight-grade phenom Daniel McCollor of Wayzata earned 14th place.
“Austin Hunter has taken the lead for us in skate and classic,” Minnetonka head coach Sean Kern said. “Wayzata’s boys are a top-three team in the state, so it’s a good sign we can keep up with them.”
The Trojans held a couple of their varsity boys out of the Lake meet last week, most notably senior Thomas Golin. His presence might have put Wayzata on top.
Trojan Girls Win
For the third time in three tries, the Wayzata girls won a Lake Nordic meet. Junior Lauren McCollor of the Trojans was first across the finish line at Hyland Hills with a time of 13:42.
Wayzata scored 541 points to edge Eden Prairie, which scored 536. Edina was next with 529, followed by Hopkins 482 and Minnetonka 406.
Senior captain Morgan Richter of Edina closed the gap on McCollor by placing second in 14:07. Lauren Munger, the Hopkins sophomore, made a good showing with her third-place time of 14:15. Liesl Paulsen of Eden Prairie was fourth in 14:29 and junior Ingrid Halverson of Wayzata took fifth place in 14:37. Rounding out the top 10 were sisters Claire and Maggie Wagner of Edina, seventh-grader Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins, Kareena Bovitz of Eden Prairie and senior captain Sadie Schreiner of Edina.
Wayzata’s depth was the biggest factor in its team victory, with these Trojans joining McCollor and Halverson in the top 20 - Claire Parham (11th), Kathryn House (13th), Maria Fahnlander (17th), Marie Meyer (18th) and Samantha Corning (19th).
