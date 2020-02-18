Frankie Lynch

Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Frankie Lynch (302) was 86th in the pursuit finishing in 32:36.4 at the state Nordic meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. Lynch sat 102nd after the morning freestyle race finishing in 16:24.

St. Louis Park junior Danny Walsh was 83rd in the pursuit in 32:33.7 after posting a morning freestyle time of 15:58 to sit in 76th heading into the final afternoon race.
Davis Fortney

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Davis Fortney stays on the course during the state Alpine ski meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik on Feb. 12. He finished with a two-run total time of 1:26.70 to place 65th out of 88 skiers. He posted a first-run time of 39.19 (40th) and finished his second run in 47.51 (69th).

Washburn’s Luke Conway put down the two quickest runs of the day to win in 1:10.44 ahead of Edina’s Adam Berghult’s runner-up time of 1:11.21.

