The 2022 MSHSL state track and field meet began competition Thursday, June 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Class AAA was the first to complete their session of track prelims Thursday morning, with Class A to follow in the afternoon. Class AA prelims get underway on Friday, June 10.
The first race of the day on Thursday was the finals of the boys and girls 3200-meter run.
Armstrong junior Noah Breker entered the meet as the top seed with a 9:03.25. Minneapolis Southwest’s Sam Scott and Minneapolis Washburn’s Aidan Jones weren’t far behind in the pecking order, seeded at 9:05.17 and 9:06.61, respectively.
Breker was going to have to be at his best in order to capture the state title.
And at his best he was.
Breker entered the final lap in third place but ended in first, claiming the boys Class AAA 3200 meter run title with a time of 9:04.81. He battled with Scott and Minnetonka’s Nick Gilles in the end, who finished second and third, respectively.
Breker had success the second day of the State Meet Saturday, June 11, as he finished fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:13.99, which is a personal record.
Breker’s performances helped Armstrong finish tied for fifth with Owatonna in the state Class AAA team standings.
It capped off a dominant season by the junior, who took first place at the Northwest Suburban conference championships and Section 5AAA meet.
Cooper junior Jaxon Howard entered the boys’ shot put competition 10th and performed well above expectations, finishing second with a throw of 56-07. Andrew Albright of Brainerd came in first at 57-01.
State Class AAA
Boys Track Scores
1. Andover 62.2, 2. Rosemount 58, 3. Moorhead 55, 4. Champlin Park 52, 5. Armstrong 40, 5. Owatonna 40, 7, Mounds View 35, 7. Rochester Century 35, 7. Eden Prairie 35, 10. Wayzata 34, 11. Forest Lake 29, 12. Minneapolis Southwest 28, 13. Minnetonka 25, 13. Brainerd 25, 15. Buffalo 24, 16. Apple Valley 23, 16. White Bear Lake 23, 18. Lakeville North 21, 18. Rochester Mayo 18, 20. Cooper 20, 20. Farmington 20.
