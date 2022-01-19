Elvis Nnaji, Hopkins High’s 6-7 senior forward, put on a show Saturday afternoon in the Royals’ 70-64 win at Spring Lake Park as part of the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Winter Classic.
Nnaji made four field goals in the contest - all on slam dunks - with an array of one-handers and two-handers.
While the crowd on Hopkins’ side of the gym roared with approval, Royal head coach Kenny Novak Jr. was more focused on how his team’s 18-point lead dwindled to only three points late in the contest. The Royals pulled away at the end with 6-4 senior guard Joshua Hoffman swishing four straight free throws.
“We still have a ways to go if we’re going to win big games,” Novak said. “At times, we played well. At times, we didn’t share the ball as much as we should. Spring Lake Park is a talented team, and we let them get back in the game. They hit four three-point shots in a row. The good thing was, we didn’t panic.”
The win over Spring Lake Park was Hopkins’ third victory of the week. The Royals handed Buffalo its first loss of the season 71-63 Jan. 11 and defeated Eden Prairie 69-58 Jan. 14.
Junior forward Cordney “CJ” O’Hara led Hopkins with 16 points in Saturday’s win over Spring Lake Park. Eighth-grade guard Jayden Moore added 14, while senior guard Tyrell Sappington had 12 and junior guard Max Wilson netted 11. Close to double figures were Hoffman with nine and Nnaji with eight.
The previous night, in the win over Eden Prairie, four Royals scored in double figures - O’Hara with 21, Nnaji with 14, Sappington with 12 and Moore with 11. Wilson added seven points.
Balance was apparent in the win over Buffalo, as well. Nnaji and Moore each scored 16, Wilson had 15 and O’Hara checked in with 14. Hoffman added five and Russell Bullock had three.
“We have work to do,” Novak said. “But there are bright spots. CJ is a very efficient player. He lets the game come to him and he is playing better defensively. Jayden Moore is a starter now. He is not afraid to attack the basket and generally passes the ball pretty well.”
Nnaji is just a physical force. His shot blocking and rebounding are just as important as his dunks.
Novak was happy to get a win over a well-coached Eden Prairie team Friday night. “It’s a close game anytime we play Eden Prairie,” he said. “Their forward [Chiddi Obiazor] is as good as anybody. He can shoot it and he can also put the ball on the floor. And Eden Prairie has a bunch of guys who can shoot. Once we got the lead, we were able to spread the floor and get them out of the tight defense they’s been playing.”
Novak, whose team entered this week with an 11-1 overall record, said he is having fun coaching, even though he is not yet satisfied. “It is fun to be able to coach with Phil Ward again.”
Ward, the long-time head coach at Wayzata, was Novak’s assistant at Blaine when both of them were just starting out in the coaching profession. Novak also acknowledged the great experience he has had alongside assistant coach Kerry Sutherland.
