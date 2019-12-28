Eden Prairie Community Center is never an easy place for visiting teams to play, so Minnetonka girls hockey goalie Brynn Dulac knew she had to be at her best Dec. 17 if the Skippers were to win on the road.
Dulac responded to the challenge by playing her best game of the season - stopping some shots with her stick, some with her skates and catching the rest in her glove - as Tonka skated away with a 4-0 victory. In all, Dulac made 36 saves, not an easy thing to do since Eden Prairie is led by one of the most prolific scorers in Lake Conference history, senior forward Sydney Langseth.
While Langseth had her share of opportunities, Dulac would not yield.
“Eden Prairie has some great shooters and a lot of depth,” Dulac said outside the locker room after her big win.
To prepare for the game, Dulac said she watched some film of last season’s playoff game against the Eagles, focusing on Langseth.
“I wanted to understand her top moves,” the goalie said.
Langseth made a sensational move late in the third period that almost put her team on the board. “That one was a heart-stopper,” Dulac said.
The season has gone very well for the Skippers in Tracy Cassano’s first year as head coach. The win over Eden Prairie boosted the Skippers’ season mark to 8-2-0 overall and they are second to Edina in the Lake Conference standings.
Dulac’s stats reflect improved play over last season, when she led the Skippers to third place in the State Class AA Tournament. She has been in the net for all eight wins, with a goals-against average of 1.46 and four shutouts.
The Skipper goalie said much of her success has come from playing with great defensemen in front of her, especially 18U Team USA players Maggie Nicholson and Rory Guilday.
“They have saved me far too many times,” she said. “They will be gone at the World Championships, but our other defensemen will hold their ground.”
Turning to her own performance, which could put her in line for All-State recognition, Dulac said, “The difference this year is that I have a lot more confidence in myself.”
