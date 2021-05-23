Early in the 2021 season, it seemed like the Minnetonka High girls softball team couldn’t buy a win.
With several close losses, the Skippers started out 2-5, but with a surge through midseason, they are now 9-7 with a week and a-half to go in the regular season.
One of the big reasons for Minnetonka’s turnabout is the pitching of senior righthander Molly Oehme, who posted all five wins during the recent winning streak.
“Molly is very consistent and a great leader,” Minnetonka head coach Mary Beth Wiig said earlier this season. This is Oehme’s first year as the Skippers’ starting pitcher. She would have been the starter last year, as well, but COVID-19 wiped out the entire 2020 season.
After she pitched a three-hitter to beat Edina 11-1 in a Lake Conference game May 17 at Minnetonka’s Legacy Field, Oehme talked about the progress the Skippers have made since the start of the 2021 season.
“We struggled early in the season,” she said. “But now it seems like everyone in the lineup can get a hit. It’s nice to know we have some momentum with the playoffs coming up.”
Oehme has worked with three different catchers this spring, and has now settled into a groove with sophomore Zaria Anderson.
“Zaria basically reads my mind,” Oehme said. “She was really confident coming up from JV, and she has a great arm.”
Anderson was hot at the plate in the win over Edina with two singles and a double.
Talking about her pitching strategy, Oehme said, “I try to get to know the batters on the other teams, and I definitely mix it up.”
Like most pitchers who make an impact on a high school varsity team, Oehme has an array of pitches, including a fastball, a riseball, a drop and a changeup.
Coach Wiig pointed out that Tonka’s defense has rallied around the 6-foot-1 pitcher. “We didn’t have an error today. The girls made all the plays.”
Minnetonka assistant coach Theresa Johnson said, “The highlight of the season is how much everyone has improved. Molly is a solid leader, and she has taken dramatic steps forward with her pitching.”
Oehme, who plays forward on the Minnetonka basketball team, is thankful that her parents, Paul and Rhonda Oehme, come to all of her games and support Skipper athletics.
“Especially in softball, my dad has been a big influence on my career,” Oehme said. “Last winter I played basketball five days a week and then trained for softball Saturdays and Sundays with my dad. I love both sports and I like it when I can switch off.”
Oehme is a true student-athlete with a weighted GPA of 4.4. She will attend the University of Iowa this fall with a plan to major in nursing. She isn’t planning to play softball, but may change her mind and try to walk on with the Hawkeyes.
With all of the success she has had in the classroom and in both of her varsity sports at Minnetonka, there have been many peaks for Oehme and very few valleys.
What happens when she does have an off day?
“My mom - and my dad - are super supportive,” she said. “If I have a bad game, they encourage me to moe forward.”
