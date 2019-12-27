After winning its first five games of the season, the Eden Prairie High boys hockey team was a solid No. 1 in Let’s Play Hockey Magazine’s state Class AA rankings.
One reason for the Eagles rise to the top perch has been the leadership of the Mittelstadt brothers - senior captain John and junior captain Luke.
Coach Lee Smith realizes he has a great thing going with these leaders, who are the brothers of Eden Prairie’s former Mr. Hockey of Minnesota winner, Casey Mittelstadt, who is now playing for the Buffalo Sabres in the National Hockey League.
Describing John and Luke Mittelstadt, Smith said, “First of all, they are great people and tremendous leaders. Their unselfishness makes them great teammates.”
Smith has won two state Class AA titles during his long career as the Eagles’ head coach, and there’s a chance he could win No. 3 this season. Eden Prairie finished second in state last season, falling a goal short of Lake Conference rival Edina in the championship game at Xcel Energy Center.
Jack Jensen, a 2019 graduate, was EP’s leader last season, while John Mittelstadt also had a great year with 48 points on 16 goals and 32 assists. Luke Mittelstadt was a prolific playmaker on the blue line with 34 points on four goals and 30 assists.
John Mittelstadt is excited about the Eagles’ championship potential, after they added two key transfers this year - forward Ben Steeves and defenseman Mason Langenbrunner.
“The new guys are great, both on the ice and in the locker room,” John said. “Steeves is the whole package and Langenbrunner makes a huge difference.”
Luke Mittelstadt knows a good defenseman when he sees one, and he knows that Langenbrunner came to Eden Prairie from Cloquet with a ton of talent and rink savvy.
“He helps our depth a lot,” Luke said. “Being able to roll six defensemen is a big advantage.”
In addition to the Mittelstadt brothers, Steeves and Langenbrunner, the Eagles have an exceptional talent pool that includes junior forwards and alternate captains Carter Batchelder and Drew Holt, senior forward Canyon Pergande, senior defensemen Kai Stansberry and Luke Busby, junior defenseman Kam Langefels and senior goalie Axel Rosenlund,
The Mittelstadt younger brothers agree that having Casey as a role model has been a tremendous advantage. Casey went from Eden Prairie High to the University of Minnesota to the NHL.
“Our dad always flooded the rink in the winter, and that’s where it started,” John said.
There are similarities between John and Luke, even though one is a forward and the other is a defenseman. Both are great skaters with exceptional speed. Both are left-handed shooters and both are students of the game. Additionally, they love to win.
University of Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko can’t wait to see them wearing Gopher maroon and gold.
“There was never a doubt that I was committed to the Gophers,” John said, citing the U of M’s proximity to home and the great experience Casey had as a Gopher.
