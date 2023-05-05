Misfortune hit the Eden Prairie boys track team hard April 28 at the Hamline Elite Meet with injuries to key sprinters Nick Heckman and Michael Gross, but the Eagles regrouped the following day on their new home track with a victory in the EP Boosters Invitational.
A wet track at Hamline made it difficult for sprinters making turns in the 200- and 400-meter races, and Heckman and Gross were not the only athletes to suffer the effects on Friday.
“We were leading in the 4x200 relay when Nick was injured,” Eden Prairie head coach Zach Hanson said. Gross, Elijah Rumph and Moses Vah gave Heckman the baton with anticipation he would bring it home. Fortunately, there will be time for this relay to be a strong contender at he State Class AAA Meet in June.
The No. 1 highlight for EP in the Hamline Elite Meet was Devin Jordan’s victory in the high jump. He made 6 feet, 6 inches to tie Jackson Smith of Coon Rapids. There was a jump-off for the championship and Jordan again made 6-6 on the first try after both competitors missed at 6-8 and then 6-7.
In addition to his first place in the high jump, Jordan took just one long jump, but it was good for third place.
“The high jump was indoors and the long jump was outdoors, and it was a long walk from one to the other,” coach Hanson said.
In the Boosters Invitational Saturday, Eden Prairie’s depth was a key to victory.
Liam Berndt gave the Eagles third place in the 200-meter dash with a season-best time of 23.41 seconds. Patrico Diaz Munoz and Zackary Adams gave EP fourth and fifth places in the 400. Jake Heimkes won the 800 for the Eagles with a career-best time of 1:58.99 and teammate Matthew Holje was third.
Eden Prairie went 2-3-4 in the 1600 with captain Nolan Bakken, Jameson Drieslein and Nathaniel Thomas. EP sophomore Elijah Donaldson won the 3200 in 7:51.26 with captain Will Ross adding a third place.
EP junior Tate Bloch finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.47. The Eagles took second place in the 4x200 relay with Tate Weston, Diaz Munoz, Adams and Daniel Stone.
Benon Brattebo, Tyler Doolittle, Tyler Little and Pallav Chawla won the 4x800 relay for EP with a time of 8:42.95.
The Eagles landed a third place in the 4x100 relay with the all-sophomore unit of Jose Arcia, Max Lorenson, Luther Thompson and Elijah Rumph posting a time of 46.12.
Eagle football fullback Toby Frost finished seventh in both the shot put and the discus.
Jordan finished first in the triple jump with a best of 43 feet, 2.25 inches to top off his sensational weekend.
