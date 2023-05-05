Misfortune hit the Eden Prairie boys track team hard April 28 at the Hamline Elite Meet with injuries to key sprinters Nick Heckman and Michael Gross, but the Eagles regrouped the following day on their new home track with a victory in the EP Boosters Invitational.

A wet track at Hamline made it difficult for sprinters making turns in the 200- and 400-meter races, and Heckman and Gross were not the only athletes to suffer the effects on Friday.

