A dream cross country season for Minnetonka High sophomore Maya Mor ended with disappointment when she was injured and couldn’t compete in the unofficial state high school championship race, sponsored by the Twin Cities Running Club.
Up to that point, Mor was one of the top five favorites to win the title. Ironically, her Lake Conference rival, Wayzata sophomore Abbey Nechanicky, was also unable to race in the TCRC event in Atwater, Minnesota.
“Abbey called me to wish me good luck,” Mor said last week. “Then I told her that I was injured, too.”
Before the super sophomores were sidelined, they had great competition this season. In the Section 6AA Meet at Gale Woods Farm, Nechanicky was the only girl to break 18 minutes with her time of 17:31 on the 5K course. Mor came close, finishing in 18:05, one second ahead of Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow.
“It is an honor to compete against Abbey,” Mor said. “She is one of the top runners in the country.”
There was one time this year when Mor rose to finish ahead of Nechanicky, however, they were running in different heats in the Lake Conference Jamboree at Eden Prairie’s Round Lake Park. Mor won her heat in 17:43 and Nechanicky won her heat in 17:46. Next was Ali Weimer of St. Michael-Albertville in 18:09.
Minnetonka’s team highlight this year was winning the Lake Conference title in a close race with Edina and Wayzata. The Skippers scored 51 points to 59 for Edina and 63 for Wayzata.
“Our team put in a lot of work and came a long way this year,” Mor said. “We had younger runners - even some seventh- and eighth-graders - and they were full of energy.”
Mor didn’t know that, as a sophomore, she would be one of the older girls in the lineup. “I took on a bit of a leadership role for the younger girls,” she said.
Seniors Anna Cherian and Annalise Johnson, two previous State Meet qualifiers, did their part in leading the Skippers.
“One of our highlights was winning the Lake title, but my best memory of the season is probably the hard workouts,” Mor said. “I remember one particular day in October when we worked out during a blizzard.”
Yes, blizzard season is upon us now, but Mor will find time for winter running once she recovers from her late-season injury.
“I am really looking forward to the track season,” she said. “My first wish is that we will be able to have a season [based on the COVID-19 situation]. Minnetonka has a bit of a legacy in the 4x800-meter relay, and I would like to be part of it.”
Would Mor be the anchor?
“I don’t think so,” she said. “Kate LeBlanc has insane speed.”
Mor’s fastest time in the mile is 4 minutes, 51 seconds, and that’s a good place for any sophomore to start a new season.
If her cross country season is an indication, she has great potential to improve that time and become one of the best milers in the Lake Conference.
Mor said one of her goals for the 2021 cross country season is the state team title. That is certainly a possibility, although the Skippers first hurdle will be getting out of Section 6AA, which, of course, includes Edina and Wayzata.
Five All-Lake runners will return for the Skippers in 2021 - Mor, LeBlanc, Ella Graham, Avery Marasco-Johnson and Elizabeth Weider.
