Minnetonka High’s wrestlers won two of three matches in quadrangular competition Feb. 2 at Minnetonka.
The most important match of the evening for the Skippers was a Lake Conference test against Hopkins that the home team won 56-21.
Hopkins opened the match with a 106-pound 5-2 decision win for Ezra Wolfe over Isabella Heaney.
Noah Bremer of Minnetonka put his team on the scoreboard with a pin in 20 seconds against Oshay Harris at 113. Isaac Schumm of Hopkins fired back by pinning Karina Lee in 1:16 at 120 pounds. The pinning continued at 126 pounds with Charlie Palm of Minnetonka beating Josiah Coleman in 1:15.
Minnetonka won the next three bouts on forfeits with Jake Benbow at 132, Tyler Wall at 138 and Lance Hoglund at 145.
Action resumed at 152 with Hopkins’ best wrestler, Patrick Kubisa, pinning Dominic McCarthy in 1:43.
Joe McAnally of Minnetonka pinned Emilio Montero in 33 seconds, and then Minnetonka’s best wrestler, Marco Christiansen scored a 16-1 technical fall over Mark Gonzales at 170.
John Mueller of Minnetonka had to work hard in the 182-pound match to finally pin Evan Feller at 5:27.
Enzo Cich of Minnetonka scored a fall over Charlie Pollen in 1:58.
David Brandt of the Skippers won a 5-3 decision over one of Hopkins’ best, Connor Marshall, at 220.
Hopkins heavyweight Logan Ross pinned Josh Benbow in 31 seconds.
Tonka 49, Delano 30
In another match Feb. 2, Minnetonka defeated Delano 49-30. Skipper winners were Karina Lee at 113 pounds, Dylan Romero at 126, Palm at 132, Hoglund at 138, McAnally at 170, Christiansen at 182, Cich at 195, Brandt at 220 and Aydan Gacheru at heavyweight.
The difference in the match was Minnetonka’s edge in pins. Romero, Palm, Christiansen, Cich and Gacheru all had first-period falls.
Elk River 45, Tonka 32
In the closest meet on Thursday night’s card, Elk River held off a challenge from Minnetonka 45-32. Three early pins plus one forfeit helped the Elks to a 27-0 lead before Minnetonka mounted a gritty rally.
Romero had a pin at 132 and Hoglund won a 10-8 decision at 138 before Elk River won the next three bouts.
Christiansen won an 18-1 technical fall at 170, Brandt won on a pin at 195 and Cich completed his perfect night with a pin at 220.
