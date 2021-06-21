Two Minnetonka High girls school records were broken during the State Class AA Track and Field Meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Sophomore Ruby Pajibo, who finished second at state in the 100-meter hurdles, broke her own school record with a time of 14.56, as she finished second to Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo.
Ninth-grader Claire Kohler, who finished third in the 300 hurdles on Saturday afternoon, set a new school record in 44.48.
“All of our girls were really focused for state,” said Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan, whose team tied Edina for third place in the team standings. “The girls in our three relays ran their best times of the season. Ruby and Claire got their records in the hurdles. Winona Stone did a great job in the high jump. It was a wonderful day for Minnetonka track.”
Stone high-jumped 5-5 to take second place behind Lake Conference rival Nia Holloway of Eden Prairie.
At the beginning of the season, Reimer-Morgan didn’t know what to expect from this team. “When I look back on it now, they were really green,” she said. “The girls are very coachable and we have a great coaching staff working with them. I can’t say enough about my assistant coaches.”
One of them, Krista Larson, was named Section 6AA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Relays were the backbone of this year’s team, along with the hurdlers, of course.
Minnetonka’s 4x100 relay of eighth-grader Bentley Hendrickson, sophomores Pajibo and Lucy Hiller and ninth-grader Briena Giebel finished fifth at state with a time of 49.22, which was less than a second behind the winning team from St. Michael-Albertville.
In the 4x800 relay, Minnetonka was second to a very fast team from neighboring Wayzata. Carrying the baton for a Tonka time of 9:19.75 were seniors Annalise Johnson and Anna Cherian and ninth-graders Ella Graham and Kohler.
The meet ended with the 4x400 relay, in which Minnetonka finished half a second behind the winning Edina team. The Skippers ran 3:55.27 with Kohler, Graham and juniors Kathryn Mindak and Kate LeBlanc trimming more than 4 seconds off of their previous best time.
“That race was exciting ... and exhausting,” Reimer-Morgan said. “It has been a long year with COVID-19 and all the juggling for the girls, their families, the coaches and all of the officials. There was a lot of give and take. After we found out we had tied Edina for third place, the athletes from both teams got together for a picture.”
Edina head coach Lynn Sosnowski, who has great respect for coach Reimer-Morgan, said, “If we had to tie with someone, I am glad it is Jane’s team.”
State’s Top 20
Girls Teams
Rosemount 86, St. Michael-Albertville 65, Minnetonka 56, Edina 56, Stillwater 48, Eden Prairie 43, Wayzata 41, Prior Lake 38, Park Center 36, Spring Lake Park-St. Anthony 24.5, Brainerd 17, Rochester Century 17, Alexandria 16, Chanhassen 16, Roseville 15, Farmington 15, Forest Lake 14, Mounds View 14, Burnsville 13, Cambridge-Isanti 13.
Minnetonka Boys
The Minnetonka boys track team scored nine points to tie for 38th place in the State Class AA Meet Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High.
Senior captain Austin Hunter earned six of those team points with his fourth place in the 800-meter run. His time was a season best of 1:56.28.
The Skippers’ other three points came from a seventh place in the 4x400-meter relay. Sophomore Cosmo Guion, junior Walker Liu, Hunter and senior Chase McPherson posted a time of 3:28.22.
