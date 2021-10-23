State Class AA Team Tournament play was just getting underway at Baseline Tennis Center as this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The finals were set for Wednesday, Oct. 27, with Minnetonka as the No. 1 seed.
Thursday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Oct. 29, action at Baseline switches to the State Class AA Individual Tournament, with Minnetonka well represented in both singles and doubles.
Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips enter the singles draw after placing first and second in the Section 2AA Tournament last week. Shahbaz prevailed in the finals 7-5, 7-6.
Minnetonka also had the two state doubles qualifiers in section play with the Elvestrom sisters, Annika and Karina, defeating Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite in the finals.
“I am happy it worked out that way,” Minnetonka head coach Brent Lundell said. “All six of these girls have played well all season.”
Lundell, along with many tennis fans enjoyed the Shahbaz-Phillips section singles final.
“They know each others’ games so well,” the coach said. “They played a high, high quality match. Sarah was just one shot better that day. There weren’t many unforced errors by either player and a lot of clean winners.”
The Elvestrom sisters have played a lot of doubles in the past, but not much during the 2021 regular season. Prondzinski and Medzuikaite have played together all season as Minnetonka’s No. 2 team.
“Both teams played up to their capability,” Lundell said. “Annika Elvestrom’s tennis IQ and shot selection are great. She puts the volleys away and controls the net. Karina dictates with her ground strokes. They complement one another so well. Annika has the bigger forehand and Karina is strong on the backhand.”
Annika teamed with Shahbaz to win the state Class AA doubles title in 2019 when Annika was a sophomore and Shahbaz was a ninth-grader.
