With their season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnetonka High girls fastpitch softball team had little to celebrate this spring.
However, there was reason to celebrate when the team threw a party for the Skippers’ six seniors July 15 at Legacy Fields.
Captain Maya Schrof said, “It was hard not knowing if we would have a season. I sent out daily workout videos for the team. We would have had a good team this year because of the chemistry and because of the talent. The seniors have been playing together for a long time.” In their junior year the 2020 graduates helped Tonka to an 11-12 overall record that included a victory over Eden Prairie in the section playoffs.
Tonka head coach Mary Beth Wiig said, “It was heartbreaking not to have a season. I was looking forward to coaching these seniors. They’re an easy to get along with and also easy to coach. They are a great example to the younger players on the team.”
Schrof is playing summer softball as a pitcher, and she’s just returning to form. “I am getting my pitches back,” she said. “It’s like riding a bike.”
This fall Schrof will begin classes at the University of Alabama. She said she doesn’t plan to try out for the softball team.
Alena Milligan, who would have played center field this spring, might be the only one of the Skippers’ six seniors to play college softball. She plans to go out for the team at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Third baseman Megan Homeister, who started as a junior, along with Schrof and Milligan, will attend the University of Arizona and major in business.
Left fielder Margot Lahti will attend Iowa State University and might play club softball.
Outfielder Maddie Lind will attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and plans to study athletic training.
Left-handed first baseman Marianna Helgeson will attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She plans to pursue a double major in biochemistry and Spanish on a pre-med track.
