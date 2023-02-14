JD Landstrom

Minnetonka senior JD Landstrom competes in the Section 5 Alpine Skiing Championships Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls. (Photo by Mark Trockman)

No. 1-ranked Minnetonka High defended its state boys Alpine skiing title Feb. 14 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik with a combination of speed and discipline.

Seniors JD Landstrom and Stephen Reddington, both members of the 2022 championship team, placed sixth and seventh individually to lead the charge.

