Blaine Rutledge
Blaine Rutledge takes a big cut for the Minnetonka Millers.

The 15-time state Class A champion Minnetonka Millers start their quest for another state crown at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, against the Angels of the Park National League. The venue this year is once again historic Palm Field in St. Anthony Village.

“We have a tough matchup for the opener,” Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy said. “The first one is the big one because the loser is out and the winner goes into the double-elimination bracket.”

