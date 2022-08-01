The 15-time state Class A champion Minnetonka Millers start their quest for another state crown at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, against the Angels of the Park National League. The venue this year is once again historic Palm Field in St. Anthony Village.
“We have a tough matchup for the opener,” Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy said. “The first one is the big one because the loser is out and the winner goes into the double-elimination bracket.”
Hoy said veteran righthander Ben Hughes is the likely starter for Minnetonka. But he is not the only quality starter available. The Millers also have their top two all-time victory leaders, righthander Donny Erdall and lefty Brandon Broxey plus righthanded rookie Sam Schlecht, who pitched for Wayzata High as a 2021 graduate.
“If we get to double elimination, I like our chances,” Hoy said. “Our pitching is pretty deep.”
On the hitting side, Minnetonka has been swinging well. Blaine Rutledge might be the best all-around leadoff man in Class A amateur baseball. Behind him are players like Mike Davis, Jack Hanson, Joe Shallenberger, Paul Voelker, the Trygstad brothers, Zack and Connor, and the Thimsen brothers, Joel and Nick.
In an 8-4 victory over Rochester July 31 at Veterans Field, the Millers were led by Davis, who smacked two doubles and a triple. “Mike has been hitting really well,” Hoy said. “And Jack Hanson had a couple key hits. Brandon Broxey pitched six innings and didn’t allow a run.”
In their other game last week, the Millers defeated the Champlin LoGators 9-5 with Schlecht earning the win on the mound.
Hanson is relatively new to town ball after a storied career at Minnetonka High. “Jack has a chance to be one of the best ever,” Hoy said. “He is an amazing hitter, and we have played him at all four infield spots this season.”
Minnetonka is fairly healthy going into state play, although Thomas Skoro, a bullpen stopper, has had a foot injury.
Air Freight Unlimited is the defending state Class A champion.
Minnetonka enters state action with an overall record of 30-6. The Millers have a home record of 25-2 and are 5-4 on the road or at neutral sites.
