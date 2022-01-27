Grace Sadura

Grace Sadura (7) of the Minnetonka High girls hockey team knocks down an Eden Prairie rival while going after the puck.

With the section playoffs just two weeks away, the Minnetonka High girls hockey team is rolling with a 16-2-0 record overall and a 4-2-0 Lake Conference mark.

Chances are the Skippers won’t be able to overtake Edina (6-0-0) for the conference title, but chances are good Minnetonka will be the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA. The team with the best chance of challenging the Skippers is Holy Family Catholic.

In a 7-0 win at Eden Prairie Jan. 18, the Skippers played one of their best games of the season.

Minnetonka ninth-grader Ruby Rauk opened the first period with a goal on an assist from defenseman Josie Hemp. Before the end of the period, Ava Lindsay’s goal made the score 2-0.

Kendal Distad added to the lead in the second period with assists from Elly Klepinger and Hemp. Captain Olivia LaRoche then scored from Hemp and Rauk. Lauren Mack added a goal with Rauk and Hemp assisting.

As the game progressed, Minnetonka’s depth was apparent. The last two goals were by Molly Ryan, from Grace Sadura and LaRoche, and Lindsay, from Sadura and Hemp.

Sophia Johnson was the winner in goal, stopping all 14 Eden Prairie shots. Eden Prairie goalie Jeana Knuth was busy, making 40 saves on 47 shots.

Later in the week, Minnetonka defeated Elk River 5-3 with Lindsay scoring two goals on one shift.

“Ava is super creative with the puck on a line with Grace Sadura and Molly Ryan,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said. “Ava can play either center or wing, and we put her at center because that is where we need her. That line is producing a ton. And we are getting good contributions from all of our lines.”

Tonka Boys

Coach Sean Goldsworthy’s Minnetonka High boys hockey team hit a rough patch last week with losses to Edina 5-2 and Eden Prairie 5-3. The results left the Skippers 2-2-0 in Lake Conference play and 8-7-1 overall.

Minnetonka had the advantage in shots on goal in both losses - 32-20 over Edina and 39-21 over Eden Prairie.

John Stout and Javon Moore scored second-period power-play goals for the Skippers against Edina. Liam Hupka had two assists to go with one each by Stout and Gavin Garry. Beau Motzko played in goal.

The loss to Eden Prairie on Saturday was frustrating because the Skippers outshot the Eagles 13-1 in the first period and almost doubled EP’s shots for the game.

Eden Prairie’s first line of Jake Luloff, Teddy Townsend and Ryan Andor was on the ice for four of the five goals and Tyler Johnson scored the other goal.

Hagen Burrows scored Minnetonka’s first goal with assists from Garry and Danny Pasqua. Wyatt Chartier scored the second goal on assists from Alex Lunski and Teddy Manlove. The third Skipper goal was scored by captain Nick Baer on the power play with Manlove and Ashton Schultz assisting.

Jack McKenzie played in goal for the Skippers. Eden Prairie goalie Sam Schowalter made 36 saves on Tonka’s 39 shots.

