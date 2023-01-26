Minnetonka gymnastics captains
Minnetonka High's girls gymnastics senior captains are, from left to right, Kaitlyn Sweatt, Elena Cantwell, Kyleigh Sweatt and Hailey Ogle.
Minnetonka gymnast
Hailey Ogle shows poise and confidence on floor exercise in the Minnetonka gym.
Minnetonka varsity
These Minnetonka gymnasts set a school scoring record in a recent Lake Conference win over St. Michael-Albertville. They are, from left to right, front row, Amy Lund, Hailey Ogle, Charlotte Marshman, Ginaya Love and Maya Hawley. Back row, left to right, Elena Cantwell, Kaitlyn Sweatt, Kyleigh Sweatt, Bentley Hendrickson, Emma Callahan and Ellie Boettcher.

Ever since they began their gymnastics careers as pre-schoolers, Minnetonka’s Elena Cantwell and Emma Callahan have dreamed performing perfect routines and breaking records.

Recently, in a Lake Conference dual meet victory over St. Michael-Albertville, their dreams came true.

